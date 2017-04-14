40-year-old Gregory Havret 1 up despite late mishaps in Round 2 of Trophee Hassan II

Gregory Havret is in pole position to win his fourth European Tour event at the halfway stage of the $2.65 million Trophée Hassan II in Morocco. The veteran Frenchman holds a one-shot lead over Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard and Trevor Fisher Jr of South Africa after posting a second successive 3-under-par 70.

The 40-year-old is 6-under for 36 holes, but it could have been a lot better. Havret, the 2010 U.S. Open runner-up, was cruising towards the clubhouse on 8-under-par after 16 holes, but dropped two shots over the last two holes to give hope to the chasing pack.

“It’s always a bit of a shame to finish like this – bogey, bogey. It’s obviously not the best but the rest was pretty good,” said Havret, who hasn’t won since the 2008 Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles.

“This course is tough so you can’t avoid mistakes all day long.

“So far, so good. I’m quite happy with the way it’s been. I know more than anybody probably that the road is still long.

“But I’m obviously very happy, I’m playing well, I love this course, I love this place and I’m loving this country. And I feel good.”

Related Frenchmen Gary Stal, Gregory Havret among co-leaders at Trophee Hassan II

Bjerregaard returned a two-under-par 71 thanks to four birdies and just two dropped shots. The 25-year-old Dane is chasing his first European Tour win.

“It was a bit different to yesterday,” Bjerregaard said. “Yesterday I played great except for a few really bad shots but today my bad shots were a little bit better.

“I didn’t give myself the chances I got yesterday, so a little bit more boring scorecard – not as many birdies but not as many mistakes either.

“It’s a good position to be in. After five weeks off it’s nice to come out and play well.

“I’m in good shape and I’m feeling good about my game. I’m looking forward to the weekend.”

Canada’s Mike Weir can’t say the same. The 2003 Masters winner took his place in the field on a sponsor’s invitation, but added a 6-over-par 79 to his opening 81 to finish joint last out of the 143 players who finished 36 holes.

Ireland’s Paul Dunne shot into contention with a 4-under-par 69 to get to 4-under for 36 holes, two shots behind Havret. Dunne is also chasing his first European Tour win.

Edoardo Molinari returned a 1-over-par 74. The 2010 Ryder Cup player sits on 1-under-par, five shots off the pace.