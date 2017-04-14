Ariya Jutanugarn one shot back after Round 2 of Lotte Championship

Su-Yeon Jang holds a one-shot lead over Ariya Jutanugarn and In-Kyung Kim after Round 2 of the Lotte Championship.

Jang is now 10 under after completing her second round Friday morning. Kim shot 8-under 64 in Round 2 while Jutanugarn carded a 66 to get to 9 under for the tournament.

Stacy Lewis, Alena Sharp, Mi Hyang Lee and Becky Morgan are two shots back at 8 under.

Paula Creamer held a share of the lead after Round 1 play was suspended, but stumbled in Round 2 with a 2-over 74. She’s now T-23 at 4 under.

2014 Lotte Championship winner Michelle Wie is T-61 at 1 under for the tournament following an even-par 72.

Brittany Altomare, Nontaya Srisawang, Inbee Park, Amy Yang, Nicole Broch Larsen and So Yeon Ryu are three off the lead at 7 under.

Round 3 play will begin Thursday afternoon.