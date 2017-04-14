Stanford's Maverick McNealy named 2017 Byron Nelson Award winner

Maverick McNealy’s award-winning ways continued Friday, as the Stanford senior was named the recipient of the 2017 Byron Nelson Award.

McNealy earns the honor as the final year of a stellar college career winds down. McNealy, No. 3 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, has 11 college wins – tying him for the school record alongside Tiger Woods and Patrick Rodgers.

McNealy won six time in his sophomore year on his way to capturing the 2015 Haskins Award presented by Stifel.

Players are only eligible for the Byron Nelson Award if they are graduating seniors. The selection committee considers equally a nominee’s entire collegiate academic and golf career as well as his character and integrity while in college.

A nominee’s good citizenship, following the example of the namesake Byron Nelson, is also a strong consideration.

“It is an absolute honor to be the recipient of this award, one that carries on Mr. Nelson’s legacy,” McNealy said in a release. “I am humbled to be thought of as an exemplar of what he stood for, and his example will continue to serve as a great model in golf and life. I look forward to the challenge of representing and upholding the values of this award to the best of my abilities.”

Aside from his on-course exploits, McNealy has also done fine work in the classroom. The senior has been named All-Pac 12 Academic each of the past two seasons while majoring in management science and engineering.

McNealy still finds time outside of golf and school as well. He has participated, along with the men’s golf team, in hosting multiple afternoon golf clinics for members of East Palo Alto Tennis and Tutoring (EPATT), an after-school tutoring and athletics program for disadvantaged students in East Palo Alto. The senior is also a member of the Cardinal Council, Stanford’s student-athlete representative body, which acts as a liaison between Stanford athletics, the athletic department, Stanford University and the NCAA.

The Cardinal star is also not your average elite college player, as McNealy is still mulling whether to turn to a professional golfing career or to enter the business world after graduation.

The other four finalists for the Byron Nelson Award were Arizona State’s Jared du Toit, Auburn’s Matt Gilchrest, Virginia’s Jimmy Stanger, and Mack Farley of St. John’s (Minn.).