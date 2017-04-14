Billy Horschel shoots 70 at RBC Heritage after rushing home for birth of daughter

Family or golf? Billy Horschel doesn’t need to choose one or the other, as he proved this week.

As Golf Channel reports, Horschel was set to play in this week’s RBC Heritage when on Tuesday his wife, Brittany, called to inform that she was going into labor with the couple’s second child.

Here’s what the husband did from there: Drove three hours to Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., was on hand for the birth of daughter, Colbie Rae, at 6:17 a.m. Wednesday, got back to Harbour Town Golf Links that afternoon and opened the tournament in 1-under 70 the next day.

Hello 🌻Colbie Rae Horschel 🌸 April 12, 2017 🌷6:17 a.m 🌼 7.1 lbs. 🌺 19 inches A post shared by Brittany Horschel (@britt_horschel) on Apr 12, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

That’s pretty impressive. According to Golf Channel, Brittany was actually due on Sunday, meaning the baby arrived a few days early. But all is good.

“Everyone is doing great,” Horschel said.

Unfortunately, Horschel shot 6-over 78 on Friday to miss the cut at Harbour Town.

The silver lining, though? More time with his newest addition to the family. Congrats to the happy couple!