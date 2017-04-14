Jordan Spieth latest to enter Zurich Classic team field

Say hello to Jordan Spieth … and Ryan Palmer!

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans announced its latest commitments Friday, as that Texas pair will tee it up later this month at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.

The event, set for April 27-30, is adopting a team format this year.

The change won’t preclude any earnings potential either. FedEx Cup points and money will still be awarded, and each player on the winning team will receive a two-year PGA Tour exemption, as well as spots in the Tournament of Champions, The Players and PGA Championship.

The tournament itself will be an 80-team field, with low 35 squads and ties making the 36-hole cut.

Spieth, 23, of course is a two-time major champion and a winner in 2017 – at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He’s currently enjoying an excellent #SB2K17. Palmer, 40, is formidable himself, having won three times on the PGA Tour.

The Texans are just one of several intriguing pairs to have committed to the event. Rickie Fowler is partnering with Jason Day, Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose will pair up and other notable twosomes include Bubba Watson and J.B. Holmes, Justin Thomas and Bud Cauley, Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace, and Smylie Kaufman and Harold Varner III.

Spieth’s commitment ensures that seven of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are in the field. Only three such golfers teed it up for the Zurich Classic last year.