Luke Donald uses closing hole out to co-lead RBC Heritage with Graham DeLaet

Here is a recap of Friday’s second round of the 2017 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, S.C.:

LEADING: What a way to get into a share of the lead. Luke Donald seemed to struggle most of the day off the tee – finding just half his fairways on a course where driving accuracy is paramount – yet he somehow fashioned a 4-under 67 to move from two behind to a tie for the lead. Nothing was more impressive than his finish. Donald made a fantastic par save after being short-sided in the sand on 17, and then, facing a pitch from right of the green for his third at the last, the Englishman holed out for birdie to move 10 under. That allowed him to catch up to Graham DeLaet, who posted 67 early in the day to get to the clubhouse first at that number. With the Canadian co-leading, it means another day, another leader who entered the tournament having missed consecutive cuts. Bud Cauley was the culprit on Day 1, with DeLaet following on Friday. Donald, though, will go into the weekend with more momentum. He’ll have more to fix with his game heading into Saturday it seems, but he does have a sterling six top-3 finishes at this track and event. Now he just needs that elusive win here. He’s 36 holes away from achieving it.

CHASING: Ian Poulter and Webb Simpson find themselves tied for third at 8 under after matching 68s. Cauley birdied No. 10, his opening hole, to move to 9 under but eventually posted 72 to fall from first to a tie for fifth at 7 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Yeah, no question here. What a way to finish a round and hop into the lead.

QUOTABLE: “It was a little bit of a struggle today, but my short game certainly bailed me out.” – Luke Donald, with the understatement of 2017 thus far

CHIP SHOTS: Pat Perez’s fine form in 2017 continues as he’s posted up at 7 under in a tie for fifth. The same can be said of Jason Dufner, also playing well and in at that number. … Nick Taylor jumps 30 spots as he posts 66 to reach 7 under. Sam Saunders (65-70) is the final member of the 7-under group. … Patrick Cantlay’s fantastic comeback continues, as he posts 66 to jump 43 spots to T-10 at 6 under. … But it was Kevin Kisner who made the day’s biggest jump, posting a 64, the round of the day, to rise 81 spots to T-10 at 6 under. … Past champion Brandt Snedeker (69-68) is right in this at 5 under and T-16. … Defending champion Branden Grace is tied for 32nd at 3 under. … Jim Furyk misses the cut on the number after a second-round 74 drops him to even par. … What a difference a year makes. In 2016, Bryson DeChambeau placed T-4 here in his pro debut. In 2017, it’s 73-73 and a missed cut by a few shots. … A whirlwind week for Billy Horschel, who unfortunately shoots a Friday 78 to finish 6 over and miss the cut by miles.

UP NEXT: Saturday’s third round will be on Golf Channel from 1-2:30 p.m. ET before moving to CBS for a 3-6 p.m. slot. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.