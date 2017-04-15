Cristie Kerr shoots course-record 62 at Lotte Championship

Cristie Kerr birdied seven of her last eight holes and shot 62 Friday during Round 3 of the Lotte Championship at Ko Olina Golf Club in Kapolei, Hawaii.

Kerr shot 29 on the back nine, making a birdie on every hole with the exception of pars at holes No. 10 and 14. She’s now just three shots off leader Su-Yeon Jang entering the final round.

“Everybody (talks) about being in the zone, (but) I just kind of stayed out of my own way, which is what I have to do to have a chance (Saturday),” Kerr told lpga.com. “I hit it fine. I stayed out of my own way and I had a good time with my caddy, Brady. It was a lot of fun today.”

Jang, a sponsor’s invite, shot 7-under 65 to separate herself from the field.

Jang is now 17 under for the week and holds a three-shot lead over Kerr and Alena Sharp entering Saturday’s final round. Jang completed here second round Friday morning after play was suspended due to darkness Thursday night.

“I had a great feeling for my shots and putting today,” Jang told lpga.com “Because I had to finish up the second round this morning and playing another 18 I was a little bit tired, but I know I’m so far away from home and I traveled so long to play this tournament, so I try to tell myself just to suck if up and have a good time and play a good round today.”

In Gee Chun is five shots off the lead at 12 under and Ariya Jutanugarn is six back at 11 under after a third-round 70.

Round 4 begins Saturday afternoon, with the final group set to tee off at 7:06 p.m. EST.