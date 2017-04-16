Turner Hosch, Sadie Englemann win AJGA titles in Horseshoe Bay

Final results

Texans Turner Hosch and Sadie Englemann won AJGA titles Sunday in Horseshoe Bay, Texas. They did it in different fashion, however.

Hosch, an Oklahoma commit for the Class of 2019, shot 5-under 67 at Apple Rock Golf Course to win the Bishops Gate Academy Junior boys title by three shots at 9-under 207. Hosch, a Dallas native, was fourth and trailed Reid Davenport of Austin, Texas, by four shots after 36 holes.

Davenport shot a final-round 78 to finish T-5. Jansen Smith, second after 36 holes, closed with 75 to finish fourth. SMU commit Ben Wong (6 under) and Texas commit Scott Roden (4 under) finished second and third, respectively.

“You know I’ve come really close a couple times, and to finally breakthrough and get a win really means the world to me,” Hosch said. “I really struggled last year and missed the cut, so it was good to bounce back from that performance last year to win here.”

Englemann, of Austin, won the girls title with a wire-to-wire victory at 6-under 210, a shot better than Gurleen Kaur. She made five birdies on her final nine, including three straight from Nos. 14-16.

Texas signee Kaitlyn Papp was third at 4 under.

“Winning here at Horseshoe Bay means a ton because there is a great field here and the girls that play here play all the time, and I know they’re wonderful players,” said Englemann, who now has two AJGA titles. “So playing my best this week has been an amazing experience.”