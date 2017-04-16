Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Delaware earns return trip to NCAA regional by repeating as Colonial women's champion

Women

Here is a recap of the 2017 Colonial Athletic Association Championship at Ford’s Colony Country Club’s Blue Heron Course in Williamsburg, Va., which concluded Sunday:

FULL RESULTS: Team | Individual

TEAM CHAMPION: Delaware won its second straight CAA title with an 11-shot victory over College of Charleston, which finished second to Deleware by eight shots a year ago. The Blue Hens trailed College of Charleston by 10 shots after Round 1 before carding consecutive 295s to finish at 32 over. Freshman Ariane Klotz led the way for the Blue Hens with a third-place finish at 2 over. She closed her tournament with a 2-under 70, the best round of her college career. Sophomore Ashley Dingman (eighth) and senior Vitoria Teixeira (T-9) added top-10 finishes for Delaware, which is ranked 127th in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Lyberty Anderson of North Carolina-Wilmington shot 70-72-74 to finish at even par, a shot better than Laura Fuenfstueck of College of Charleston.

QUOTABLE: “We played really solid all weekend, and I’m very proud of their efforts. It’s tough to enter the final round with the lead, but the girls exceeded my expectations and did a great job all day. The future is bright for this program. We’re doing all of the right things and just need to continue to work hard.” – Delaware head coach Patty Post

CHIP SHOTS: College of Charleston, at 83rd in Golfstat’s rankings, will miss out on the postseason, as will the other teams in the conference aside from Delaware. … North Carolina-Wilmington has three players finish in the top 7 – Anderson, Ellinoora Moisio (T-4) and Thao My Nguyen (seventh).

