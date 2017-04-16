North Carolina State, Nolan Mills sweep Wolfpack Spring Open

Final leaderboard

The hot spring for Nolan Mills Jr. continues. The sophomore fired a 4-under 67 on Saturday to come from three behind and win the Wolfpack Spring Open.

In the process, his No. 43 North Carolina State squad cruised to a 13-shot win in its role as host. This marks the final home tournament for Richard Sykes, the Wolfpack head coach of 46 years, as he’s set to retire at the end of the 2016-17 season. Might as well get a double win in your final trip.

For the Wolfpack, this is the team’s second victory of the spring. Mills captured the Barton Intercollegiate earlier this spring as an individual, so this marks his second win since the break as well.

Overall, the sophomore boasts three college wins to this point. The son of former Wolfpack golfer Nolan Mills Sr., the sophomore went 66-67-67 for a 13-under total and a four-shot win. Right behind was teammate Jacob McBride, who was boosted by a second-round 65.

All five Wolpack starters placed in the top 16 as North Carolina State finished at 31 under. Runner-up Clemson (18 under) was led by Carson Young, who finished third at 7 under. William Nottingham (T-4, 6 under) also factored in thanks to a second-round 62 that included 12 birdies.

North Carolina-Greensboro’s Jonathan Brightwell had a two-shot lead entering Saturday but dropped to a tie for seventh after a closing 79.

The Wolfpack will next compete at the ACC Championship, set for April 21-23 at Musgrove Mill in Clinton, S.C.