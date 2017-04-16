Oklahoma State wins The Maxwell

Final leaderboard

Oklahoma State earned its fourth triumph of 2016-17 on Saturday, outlasting New Mexico and rival Oklahoma for a six-shot victory at The Maxwell.

The Cowboys held onto an overnight two-shot lead, firing a 2-over 282 at Oak Tree Country Club’s East Course to finish the week at 9 over.

Viktor Hovland led the way for the fifth-ranked Cowboys, as his even-par total earned him a runner-up finish. Zach Bauchou (T-6, 3 over), Zachary Olsen (T-10, 4 over), Hayden Wood (T-19, 7 over) and Kristoffer Ventura (T-28, 9 over) rounded out the Oklahoma State lineup.

UCLA’s Hidetoshi Yoshihara captured the individual win by a single shot at 1 under. His No. 53 Bruins tied for fifth on the week overall.

Oklahoma State won its season-opener and three of its first six events. The Cowboys failed to win in their next three starts, though, before Saturday’s triumph.

The 46th-ranked Lobos and No. 14 Oklahoma combined for five players in the top 10 in placing joint second at 15 over.

Top-ranked Baylor finish the tournament solo fourth at 30 over.