Emilia Migliaccio holds off Alexa Pano for AJGA title at Disney

Final results

Emilia Migliaccio earned her fifth career AJGA victory Sunday at Walt Disney World Resort’s Palm Course.

The 17-year-old Wake Forest signee fired a final-round, 1-under 71 to finish at 1-under 215 for the 54-hole girls open event in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. She ended up a shot better than first-round leader Alexa Pano, who bogeyed her final hole.

Pano, 12, shot 69-76-71 in the event, her first start since winning her second straight Drive, Chip and Putt Championship title at Augusta National two weeks ago.

Youngin Chun of Gainesville, Fla., was tied for third at 3 over with Kanyanat Saithip, Jennifer Zhou and Carolina Curtis.