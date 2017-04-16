Jared Wilson (2018) commits to Wake Forest

Jared Wilson scored a 35 on the ACT as a freshman at Columbiana (Ohio) High School. A perfect score on the ACT is 36.

“It definitely helped in the recruiting process,” said Wilson, who is also a three-year varsity letter-winner in basketball. (He was named All-Conference this season.)

Wilson, now a 17-year-old junior, turned heads of college coaches with his golf game, too. And last month, he verbally committed to Wake Forest.

“Coaches (Jerry) Haas and (Dan) Walters are fantastic and were very straightforward throughout the recruiting process,” Wilson said. “They kept in close contact with me, and really took the time to get to know me.”

From a small town, Wilson liked Wake’s small student body, as well as the Demon Deacons’ golf facilities.

“By selecting Wake Forest, I have the opportunity to be a part of one of the most respected golf programs in the country, while attending a university with an outstanding academic reputation,” Wilson said.

Wilson also visited Kent State, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Vanderbilt.

“All of the universities that I visited were fantastic,” Wilson said. “I had an opportunity to get to know some wonderful coaches, and I am so grateful for the time they invested in recruiting me.”

Wilson’s recent golf accomplishments include a runner-up finish at the AJGA Fore Performance Junior and seventh-place finish at the AJGA New Era Junior. He also set a state scoring record en route to winning the Ohio High School State D-III Championship last fall.