Joaquin Niemann wins AJGA title at Innisbrook in record fashion

The AJGA’s TaylorMade-Adidas Golf Junior moved to Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course in 2008. And in nine editions of the 54-hole event in Palm Harbor, Fla., no player ever carded 5 under or better.
That is, until Sunday. Joaquin Niemann of Santiago, Chile, became the first to shoot 5-under 208 as he notched his second career AJGA win, by eight shots.
Niemann, who is ranked third in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and seventh in the Golfweek/Sagarin Junior Rankings, opened with 2-over 73, but shot 67-68 on the weekend. The 18-year-old Niemann is signed to play college golf at South Florida next fall.
Fred Biondi, 16, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., was second at 3 over, followed by Auburn signee Andrew Kozan and North Carolina signee Ryan Gerard at 5 over.
Bryan Wiyang, who recently committed to UCLA, tied for fifth with Class of 2021 golfer Alex Yang. Niemann’s future college teammate Won Jun Lee was among those tied for seventh.
Comments