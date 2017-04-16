Joaquin Niemann wins AJGA title at Innisbrook in record fashion

Final results

The AJGA’s TaylorMade-Adidas Golf Junior moved to Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course in 2008. And in nine editions of the 54-hole event in Palm Harbor, Fla., no player ever carded 5 under or better.

That is, until Sunday. Joaquin Niemann of Santiago, Chile, became the first to shoot 5-under 208 as he notched his second career AJGA win, by eight shots.

Niemann, who is ranked third in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and seventh in the Golfweek/Sagarin Junior Rankings, opened with 2-over 73, but shot 67-68 on the weekend. The 18-year-old Niemann is signed to play college golf at South Florida next fall.

Fred Biondi, 16, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., was second at 3 over, followed by Auburn signee Andrew Kozan and North Carolina signee Ryan Gerard at 5 over.

Bryan Wiyang, who recently committed to UCLA, tied for fifth with Class of 2021 golfer Alex Yang. Niemann’s future college teammate Won Jun Lee was among those tied for seventh.