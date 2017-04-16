Frankie Capan wins Ping Heather Farr Classic

Frankie Capan can add another AJGA win to his resume, as he earned a two-shot victory Sunday at the Ping Heather Farr Classic.

A closing 1-under 70 was enough for Capan, as he went from one behind to two ahead of William Mouw by day’s end. For 54 holes, Capan was 5 under at Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Ariz.

Capan, a 2018 commit to Alabama, had two previous AJGA wins and was named a Rolex Junior All-America last year. His 2016 win at the Puerto Rico Junior Open earned him his PGA Tour debut that spring at the Puerto Rico Open – where he missed the cut by a single shot.

Mouw, a 2019 commit to Pepperdine, tied for second after a closing 73. He shared runner-up position with 2019 USC commit Clay Seeber – who jumped from T-20 after a final-round 66.

The girls division produced a runaway champion, as Nicole Whiston finished at 8-under 205 for a six-shot victory. The 2019 product, of San Diego, Calif., closed in 71 to move her margin up from five.

Whiston earned her first AJGA title with the win. Serena Sepersky, a 2019 prospect of Temecula, Calif., placed solo second at 2 under. Erica Shepherd, a 2019 Duke commit, placed third at even par.