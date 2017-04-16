Cristie Kerr storms to Lotte Championship win

Cristie Kerr isn’t done winning.

The 39-year-old was 16 under over the final 36 holes at the Lotte Championship, closing out a three-shot victory at Ko Olina Golf Club.

A sizzling third-round 10-under 62 put Kerr in the running, but she was still three shots back of Su-Yeon Jang heading into the final round in Oahu.

Jang opened the door, though, by posting a closing 72 – and Kerr pounced. A bogey-free 66 boosted Kerr to 20 under and the win. Combined with playing the final eight holes of her third round in 7 under, Kerr was 13 under in her last 26 holes.

This is Kerr’s 19th win on the LPGA and her first since the 2015 CME Group Tour Championship.

“It feels amazing,” Kerr told LPGA.com. “You know, on Friday morning I wasn’t playing too well and then I just found something and was able to turn it on and I just kept it going. … It was an unbelievable run.”

Kerr’s 20-under 268 total set the tournament record. Jang was one of three players to tie for second at 17 under.

This marked Lydia Ko’s final event with caddie Gary Matthews, as the 19-year-old has decided to move on from the looper. The pair finished its final event together among that group at 17 under. In Gee Chun was the third member of the runner-up group.

Ariya Jutanugarn and Stacy Lewis tied for seventh at 14 under. Defending champion Minjee Lee tied for 23rd at 9 under.

Michelle Wie finished the week 4 under for a tie for 39th.