Lydia Ko splits with latest caddie after 9 events

Lydia Ko isn’t done making changes. The Lotte Championship in Hawaii marked her final week with caddie Gary Matthews, Golfweek has learned. The World No. 1 employed Matthews for nine events, the first coming last November at the Toto Japan Classic. They had five top 10s together. Ko, 19, finished tied for second in Hawaii.

Prior to Matthews, Ko won 10 times in two years with veteran looper Jason Hamilton. She has yet to make a decision on who will replace Matthews. Her next start will be the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout in Irving, Texas, April 27-30.

Ko understands she has a bit of reputation when it comes to caddies. When the Kiwi was named Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year in 2014, she had the crowd in stitches when it came time to thank all the men who had carried her bag.

“This is the funny part, you see,” she said. “I want to thank Scott, Mark, Steve, Steve, Domingo, Fluff, Greg, Jason.”

And the list goes on …