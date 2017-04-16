VIDEO: Ian Poulter struggles to deal with alligator during RBC Heritage

Sometimes nature gets in the way of golf, and it’s tough to deal with when Cody Gribble is not around.

If you recall, Gribble casually nudged an alligator into a hazard at last month’s Arnold Palmer Invitational. Ian Poulter could’ve used someone with that bravery (or brazenness) Saturday.

The Englishman found water left off Harbour Town Golf Links’ par-4 10th during the third round of the RBC Heritage. That forced him to take a drop near the hazard.

Not ideal, but it happens. Poulter delayed significantly on his follow-up shot, though, and for good reason … there was an alligator lurking ominously on the edge of the water just feet from Poulter.

Ever get the feeling that someone is watching you? 👀🐊 pic.twitter.com/5C2Kho5KkK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 15, 2017

Unusual hazards.

Eagle hole-outs.

Bank shots. It was an eventful Moving Day at Harbour Town. pic.twitter.com/IZxj1T4KKy — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 16, 2017

Well, that’s terrifying.

Poulter, understandably, refused to play his shot until somebody nudged the gator out of the way. Here’s how the full scene unfolded.

As the footage shows, all involved were hesitant until Webb Simpson’s caddie gained some of that Gribble gumption and came to the rescue.

As Skratch TV reminded us earlier in the week, being aggressive with shooing away gators has happened at Harbour Town before.

Harbour Town is a place where caddies like @KipHenley really have to earn their pay. pic.twitter.com/1bIvkTJaxF — Skratch (@Skratch) April 12, 2017

It’s just good this whole thing got resolved.

Poulter would eventually knock that third shot short of the green and double bogey the hole. Despite that, he begins Sunday’s final round just three off the lead.