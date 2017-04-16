Wesley Bryan, a former trick-shot artist, earns 1st PGA Tour win

Here is a recap of Sunday’s final round of the 2017 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, S.C.:

WINNER: The incredible rise of Wesley Bryan continues. The former trick-shot artist burst on the pro golfing scene in stunning fashion last year, winning three times on the Web.com Tour on his way to capturing the money title. Bryan struggled at first in his rookie 2016-17 season on the PGA Tour, missing four straight cuts at one point and not posting a finish better than T-41 in his first eight starts of the season. Bryan then caught fire, though, going T4-T4-T7 in February and March. A 69th and T-62 followed, but now there’s a PGA Tour win in the books. Bryan fired a final-round 67, using a four-birdie run on the front nine to put himself in position. He then took the solo lead for good with a birdie on 15. That moved him to 13 under, where he finished for a one-shot win. Bryan played college golf at the University of South Carolina and becomes the first native of the state to win this South Carolina-based event. What an incredible journey for Bryan, who goes from a guy who got famous years ago through trick shots and is now a PGA Tour winner. Pretty cool.

JUST MISSED: Poor Luke Donald. This is his fifth runner-up finish at the RBC Heritage and his seventh top-3 showing overall. Yet, he hasn’t won here. Another chance slipped by Sunday. Donald appeared out of it when he double bogeyed the second to fall to 7 under, but he birdied Nos. 5, 9, 11, 13 and 14 to move into the lead at 12 under. But pars on his last four holes was not enough, as he finished one shot back. Ollie Schniederjans, another PGA Tour rookie, held the solo lead with nine to play Sunday. He went out in 5-under 31 to move to 13 under. But two bogeys and seven pars on the back nine put him out of the lead. Schniederjans tied for third at 11 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Nice hole-in-one, Peter Malnati! A nice bright spot in a difficult closing 76 that dropped Malnati to T-44 at 2 under.

QUOTABLE: “Honestly, I wasn’t nervous at all, all day, and then No. 17, I got up and honestly I just threw up a little bit in my mouth, and I was like, well, shoot, I guess this is what nervous feels like.” – Wesley Bryan

CHIP SHOTS: Jason Dufner, the 54-hole leader, struggles mightily on the final day, posting a closing 76 to drop to 8 under and a tie for 11th. … Patrick Cantlay continues to impress in his return to golf. Cantlay already moved up from a medical extension in the reshuffle category to the Major Medical category thanks to his earlier performances in 2017, and now he has another high finish with a tie for third at Harbour Town. … William McGirt continued his fine form from the Masters with a T-3 finish as well. … Graham DeLaet struggles on the final day like Dufner, although not as much. A closing 73 pushes him back to 10 under and T-6. … Matt Kuchar, a past champion here, closes in 7-under 64 – the round of the day – to jump 52 spots to T-11 at 8 under. … Defending champion Branden Grace also finishes at that number. … This was Ian Poulter’s penultimate start left on his medical exemption. He needed $144,669 or 117.745 FedExCup points in these two remaining starts to earn back his PGA Tour card. A T-11 at Harbour Town gets him most of the way there, but he still has some work left ($30,624, according to Golf Channel’s Justin Ray) in his final start on his extension to finish off getting that card back.

