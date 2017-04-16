Stephen Ames wins Mitsubishi Electric Classic for 1st PGA Tour Champions title

Stephen Ames cruised to his maiden PGA Tour Champions title Sunday, closing with a 6-under 66 in Duluth, Ga., to boost his margin from one to four.

The Canadian birdied four of his first seven holes on the final day and was bogey-free for the round at TPC Sugarloaf in finishing the week at 15 under. The round of the day actually went to Bernhard Langer, who closed in 65. The German started the day, though, in a tie for 21st, so that score jumped him to 11 under and solo second – but didn’t get him particularly close to the winning score.

In 42 previous PGA Tour Champions starts, Ames had never boasted a top-3 finish – his best showings being a pair of T-4s. Along with this being Ames’ first PGA Tour Champions win, the 52-year-old makes this his third top 10 of the season.

Ames was a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, with his biggest victory coming at the 2006 Players Championship.

Fred Funk, David Frost and Brandt Jobe all tied for third at 10 under. Woody Austin was among a group in a tie for sixth at 9 under. Miguel Angel Jimenez tied for eighth at 8 under, while John Daly placed T-12 at 7 under.