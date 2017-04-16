What Wesley Bryan said after earning his 1st PGA Tour win at RBC Heritage

Wesley Bryan is now a PGA Tour winner. The former trick-shot artist captured the RBC Heritage by a single shot Sunday to grab his first PGA Tour title. He’s still a Tour rookie, too.

What a great story for a guy who needed to go the trick-shot route after playing college golf at the University of South Carolina to earn some money. A couple years later, he’s a PGA Tour winner and more than secure.

Here’s what Bryan had to say after earning his maiden PGA Tour win…

On how he won:

“(I) turned it around, and made those four birdies in a row (on the front nine), and kind of swung myself back in contention. And from there, honestly I got a little lucky, but the leaders didn’t keep going a little bit deeper and they kind of stalled out and I was able to make a couple on the back nine.”

On the mental key to winning this week:

“Staying composed. I hit a lot of really, really bad shots out there. Even today I hit some of the worst I’ve hit in a long time. But was able to stay composed.”

On the meaning of this victory:

“This is special. This is one behind any major I would put up on my list pretty high. To be able to knock it down, especially in front of the home crowd. They were awesome out there today. I got a bunch of cheers when I did stuff. And a bunch of encouragement when I screwed up little bit. But it was really special.”

On the pressure he felt down the stretch:

“Honestly, I wasn’t nervous at all, all day, and then No. 17, I got up and honestly I just threw up a little bit in my mouth, and I was like, well, shoot, I guess this is what nervous feels like.”

On winning his first PGA Tour event:

“It definitely hadn’t sunk in yet, and I mean of all places, right back here it’s where the first one goes down. I’m going to remember this one for a long time.”

On playing in the Masters in 2018:

“God, I’m looking forward to it. Get to sleep in my own bed, tee it up.”

On his play in the final days:

“I feel like I was missing greens and scrambling really the last two or three days and still was able to muster up a good score out of it.”

On how the winner’s tartan jacket will mesh with the pink pants he sported Sunday:

“I think (that outfit’s) going to look terrible. But I’m going to still be cheesing ear to ear.”

On how he went from no PGA Tour-sanctioned competition experience to a PGA Tour winner in 15 months:

“I don’t know. Will Ferrell said it best, ‘Escalated quickly.’ Honestly I’ve got no idea. It’s still kind of surreal. Maybe one day I’ll wake up and kind of realize what’s gone on the last, I don’t know, 15 months or so.”