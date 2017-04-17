Hannah O'Sullivan officially signs with Duke for 2017-18

In an official announcement Monday, Hannah O’Sullivan has signed with Duke. She’ll begin her time at the school with the 2017-18 season.

The former World No. 1 amateur had previously told Golfweek that she planned to enroll at Duke for the upcoming season.

The news became official Monday, though, with head coach Dan Brooks announcing O’Sullivan’s signing.

“Hannah really appreciates and wants the team experience,” Brooks said in a release. “She knows how special it can be. She will bring great energy to our team, along with her very impressive golf skills, dedication, and experience. She also has strong interest in academics. It will be fun to see her grow in all parts of her life.”

This marks some closure for a long path to college golf. O’Sullivan, who will turn 19 next month, had originally signed with USC for the 2016-17 season before turning down the scholarship to pursue an LPGA card.

But she changed course in October, withdrawing from the second stage of LPGA Q-School to pursue a college career. Two months later, she spoke of her plans to become a Blue Devil.

O’Sullivan, of Chandler, Ariz., has boasted quite an amateur career, winning the 2015 U.S. Women’s Amateur and becoming the youngest champion on the Symetra Tour by capturing the 2015 Gateway Classic as a 16-year-old. She first qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open in 2012 and has now competed in eight majors, making the cut in four.

She’s played in three other LPGA events. Her best finish on that circuit is a tie for 33rd. Additionally, O’Sullivan dominated the junior circuit, winning the AJGA’s Rolex Junior Player of the Year honors in 2015.

O’Sullivan, now No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, will join a squad that boasts the current No. 1 – Leona Maguire, who will be a senior as O’Sullivan embarks on her freshman year in 2017-18. In fact, O’Sullivan usurped Maguire, who also put off plans to turn pro early, for the No. 1 spot for nearly three months in 2016 before the Irishwoman took it back.

As O’Sullivan essentially took a gap year before heading off to Duke, she will have three years of eligibility as a Blue Devil.

Duke won the ACC Championship on Saturday and is currently at No. 8 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.