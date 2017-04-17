Dustin Johnson says back is '85-90' percent, hitting 'better' than before injury

Dustin Johnson said Monday he is hitting the ball better now than before he suffered the back injury that knocked him out of the Masters.

“I was hitting the ball better today than I was when I injured myself, so that was a lot of fun,” Johnson told Jordan Schultz of the Huffington Post.

Johnson reportedly fell on a flight of stairs a day before he was scheduled to tee off in the this month’s Masters. The resulting back injury prevented him from making his Augusta tee time and triggered volumes of speculation on how it may have happened.

“The back’s feeling a lot better. It’s probably about 85-90 percent right now,” he told Schultz, according to Schultz’s Twitter feed.

Johnson, the world’s No. 1 player, said last week he’ll play in the Wells Fargo Championships at Eagle Point Golf Club from May 4-7.