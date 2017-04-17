PXG Bat Attack putter

PXG may be known for high-priced drivers and irons, but the company also makes putters such as the Milled Insert line and the high-MOI Gunboat Darkness.

And inspired by newly signed staff member Lydia Ko, PXG is releasing the Bat Attack putter.

The Bat Attack is a line extension to the Milled Insert putter family. It has an aircraft-grade aluminum body and a face milled from 304-stainless steel. Behind the face, PXG added a thermoplastic elastomer insert that softens feel.

The Bat Attack also features a pair of heavy wing-like extensions in the heel and toe. In the 350-gram version the wings are made from stainless steel, and in the 375- and 400-gram versions PXG added tungsten to those areas. The added weight in the heel and toe should make the Bat Attack more stable on off-center hits, and because the wings are exactly a ball’s width apart, they can act as alignment aids.

The face-balanced Bat Attack putter comes standard with 4 degrees of loft, a lie angle of 70 degrees and costs $550.