Rory McIlroy wedding, bachelor party details emerge

Rory McIlroy’s wedding is likely coming soon, and it appears it’ll be quite an event to attend.

The Belfast Telegraph reports McIlroy and Erica Stoll will get married Saturday at Ashford Castle in Ireland. The pair has previously spent two New Year’s Eves at the five-star luxury hotel, one of the country’s most exclusive wedding venues.

Here are a few photos (special to Golfweek) of the venue, to give you a clearer idea:

These reports are not much of a surprise, as the couple had already been expected to marry in April at Ashford Castle. But now we have an exact reported date.

This wedding has a five-year history behind it, as Stoll first became a part of McIlroy’s life when she was working for the PGA of America at the 2012 Ryder Cup and famously arranged McIlroy a police escort in order to save him from missing his Sunday singles tee time.

McIlroy, 27, was previously engaged to tennis star Caroline Wozniacki before ending their relationship in May 2014 shortly after wedding invitations were sent out. Stoll and McIlroy became an item after and got engaged in December 2015.

McIlroy brought up Wozniacki earlier this year with interesting, somewhat pointed comments that the tennis star was none too pleased about.

But he’s still onto his wedding with Stoll, as the Irish Independent reports McIlroy had his bachelor party last weekend in Miami Beach with his closest friends.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, former One Direction star Niall Horan will be among the wedding guests.

The Irish Independent also reports that this will be “one of the most lavish weddings ever staged.” Fellow professional golfer Padraig Harrington is also reportedly expected to attend. The Irish Independent also notes that rumors are emerging that another guest will be Ed Sheeran, who is said to also be performing at the wedding despite the fact he has a concert at England’s Manchester Arena (a 50-minute flight from Ashford Castle) that same night.

The Irish Sun alternatively reports that Coldplay will be the performer at the wedding.

One person who won’t be a guest is another Rory ex in Holly Sweeney – who dated McIlroy for six years before a 2011 split. But Sweeney told The Sunday World she harbors no hard feelings, noting she wouldn’t invite many exes to her wedding.

“Of course I’d wish (Rory) well with his big day,” said Sweeney, who got married last year to professional hockey player Jeff Mason. “We’ve both moved on with our lives and I wish him the best.”

McIlroy is coming off a tie for seventh at the Masters. He’s still without a green jacket, which he said he would’ve worn at his wedding with Augusta National chairman Billy Payne’s permission had the Northern Irishman won it earlier this month.

Regardless, this wedding seems like it will be a pretty incredible event.