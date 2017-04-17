Srixon Q-Star Tour ball

The new Srixon Q-Star Tour golf ball is designed for golfers who can’t swing as fast as a tour pro but who demand as much greenside spin and control as possible.

“Q-Star Tour was designed primarily for good players with moderate swing speeds,” said Michael Ross, senior product manager for golf balls at Srixon USA, in a release. “The problem we identified is that these golfers aren’t optimizing their performance by playing a high-compression tour ball because they aren’t able to compress it, so they end up sacrificing distance off the tee and with their irons. These golfers don’t need to play a high-compression tour ball just so they have the excellent greenside spin performance that they’re used to. They would benefit greatly from playing a ball that offers the same great greenside performance but is easier to compress.”

The three-piece Q-Star Tour has a 75-compression core that gradually gets firmer near its outermost areas. Srixon said this Energetic Gradient Growth Core can be compressed more easily and produces less spin, so it provides more distance off the tee and with longer-hitting clubs.

The 324-dimple pattern is designed to enhance aerodynamics, and like the Srixon Z-Star balls, the Q-Star Tour has a urethane cover that features Spin Skin. This outer coating helps the grooves of wedges and short irons grab the ball more easily, which should help create more spin. Srixon said Spin Skin does not affect the ball on drives and shots hit with longer clubs.

The Srixon Q-Star balls cost $29.99 per dozen.