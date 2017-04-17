Wesley Bryan celebrates 1st PGA Tour win with Taco Bell, Facebook Live

Wesley Bryan is not your traditional PGA Tour winner, given his background as a trick-shot artist after his days playing at the University of South Carolina.

After winning his home state’s RBC Heritage Classic Sunday, his first PGA Tour victory, Bryan and his wife, Elizabeth, celebrated by doing a 10:20 Facebook live video from the their car (she was driving, he was talking).

The couple enjoyed a post-celebration Easter dinner with family and friends at CQ’s Restaurant in Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island, SC. He had chicken and she had scallops.

“I’m pretty dang excited,” when he was asked about playing the Masters in 2018. “It’s going to be pretty amazing, pretty epic.”

He also confirmed again he threw up in his mouth Sunday and plans to play in the Memorial.

And the couple also stopped at a Taco Bell early Monday morning after a few hours on the road “as soon as they were able” to find one.

And in case you forgot about some his better trick shots – check this out:

Here are nine of our favorite trick shots from the @bryanbrosgolf. pic.twitter.com/FzvDOVAtEF — Skratch (@Skratch) April 17, 2017