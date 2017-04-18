North Florida repeats as women's ASUN champions

Here is a recap of the 2017 ASUN Championship at The Legends at Chateau Elan in Braselton, Ga., which concluded Monday:

FULL RESULTS: Team | Individual

TEAM CHAMPION: North Florida (22-over 898). The Ospreys go back-to-back at the ASUN Championship – but they made this look simpler than it actually was. The Ospreys entered the spring the third-highest ranked team in the conference, behind Kennesaw State and Jacksonville. That didn’t change – in fact, at No. 135, North Florida entered the conference championship behind Kennesaw State (No. 80), Jacksonville (No. 118) AND Florida Gulf Coast (No. 129). Yet, when it came to the actual conference championship, the Ospreys put in a seven-shot victory. The team was one shot back of Florida Gulf Coast after Round 1, jumped one ahead through 36 holes and bolstered the final victory margin Monday. The Ospreys lost four key contributors last year – hence the expected struggle to repeat – but Sydney Shrader and Teresa Conroy stepped in as strong starters as freshmen. They led the team this week with Shrader finishing third at 1 over and Conroy T-8 at 6 over. Megan Wilshire also tied for eighth, and Natalie Nygren (T-10, 8 over) made it four starters in the top 10. Kennesaw State finished at 34 over for third place, with Jacksonville fourth at 52 over. The North Florida program is just five years old but now boasts two conference titles, and of course, a repeat trip to NCAA Regionals.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Samantha Griffith, Lipscomb (Even-par 219). It took an extra hole, but Samantha Griffith claimed Lipscomb women’s first ASUN individual crown. Griffith started the day one ahead, but she actually got caught from someone two behind (Florida Gulf Coast’s Megan Blonien). An even-par 73 got Griffith into a playoff after Blonien birdied two of her last three holes of regulation. Griffith then stuffed her second shot on the first playoff hole, the par-4 18th, and tapped in for birdie to win. The junior earns a spot at NCAA Regionals for her individual win.

QUOTABLE: “I am extremely proud of the this team and what they accomplished this weekend. It has been a challenging season but they never gave up and continued to work and battle every time we played. This was an outstanding team effort and a true reflection of the girls’ commitment to our team and each other. We are excited to be going back to NCAA Regionals as the ASUN representative.” – North Florida’s head coach Joanne Berglund, to University of North Florida Athletics

CHIP SHOTS: Griffith’s Lipscomb squad unfortunately won’t follow her to Regionals, as the Lady Bisons placed seventh (and last) at 101 over. Sixth-place South Carolina-Upstate was 28 shots better. But the individual win is still a nice first. In fact, that victory from Griffith is the maiden top-10 finish from a Lipscomb player in this event. … Blonien, a senior who transferred from Oklahoma State prior to the 2015-16 season, had never finished better than fifth in a tournament for Florida Gulf Coast. While she lost in a playoff, Blonien technically scored a T-1 – easily her highest showing with this group. … Kennesaw State was the only team to have all five starters place in the top 20.