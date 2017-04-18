Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 Valero Texas Open

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Valero Texas Open? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

• • •

Jeff Babineau

Projected champion: Kevin Chappell. Just a hunch. Guy is awfully talented not to have a win, and it’s a good week to break through. Tied for seventh at the Masters.

Kevin Chappell. Just a hunch. Guy is awfully talented not to have a win, and it’s a good week to break through. Tied for seventh at the Masters. Also like: Charley Hoffman, who is money at this event. In his last eight starts, his WORST finish is T-13, and he has won here. And we give you Adam Hadwin (ballstriker) and Luke Donald, who only played here once, but was T-13 and showed some good form last week.

Charley Hoffman, who is money at this event. In his last eight starts, his WORST finish is T-13, and he has won here. And we give you Adam Hadwin (ballstriker) and Luke Donald, who only played here once, but was T-13 and showed some good form last week. Sleeper: Nick Watney. Somewhere in there, there’s a top 10 player waiting to step back out again now that his back is in better shape. Plus, he’s now a Texas guy.

Nick Watney. Somewhere in there, there’s a top 10 player waiting to step back out again now that his back is in better shape. Plus, he’s now a Texas guy. DraftKings bargain: Daniel Summerhays ($7,000). Not sure there has been a better bargain this year. In his last four Texas Open starts, owns three top 10s and a T-13 finish.

Daniel Summerhays ($7,000). Not sure there has been a better bargain this year. In his last four Texas Open starts, owns three top 10s and a T-13 finish. Fade: Ben Curtis. He once won here, in 2012, but the former Open champion just doesn’t get in the competitive reps these days to stay sharp.

• • •

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Charley Hoffman. Not worried about last week’s missed cut. Hoffman hasn’t been worse than T-13 in seven starts here since 2010. Won here two years ago, too, so he can get it done around TPC San Antonio.

Charley Hoffman. Not worried about last week’s missed cut. Hoffman hasn’t been worse than T-13 in seven starts here since 2010. Won here two years ago, too, so he can get it done around TPC San Antonio. Also like: Branden Grace. T-11 at Harbour Town was promising. And now he gets another course that he likes.

Branden Grace. T-11 at Harbour Town was promising. And now he gets another course that he likes. Sleeper: Ollie Schniederjans. Love the way he’s playing right now. Ride him while he’s hot.

Ollie Schniederjans. Love the way he’s playing right now. Ride him while he’s hot. DraftKings bargain: Daniel Summerhays ($7,000). Nothing worse than T-13 in last four starts here.

Daniel Summerhays ($7,000). Nothing worse than T-13 in last four starts here. Fade: Patrick Reed. Runner-up here last year but not playing near his best golf at the moment.

• • •

Dan Kilbridge

Projected champion: Brendan Steele. He won the Valero as a rookie in 2011, finished T-13 a year ago and T-8 in 2015. He’s also “Mr. Consistency” right now, leading the PGA Tour with 16 consecutive cuts made. Giddy up.

Brendan Steele. He won the Valero as a rookie in 2011, finished T-13 a year ago and T-8 in 2015. He’s also “Mr. Consistency” right now, leading the PGA Tour with 16 consecutive cuts made. Giddy up. Also like: Charley Hoffman. Won the Valero last year, nearly got it done at Bay Hill last month and was in the thick of the Masters hunt all week at Augusta National. Given the less-than-stellar field, a top-10 finish seems likely.

Charley Hoffman. Won the Valero last year, nearly got it done at Bay Hill last month and was in the thick of the Masters hunt all week at Augusta National. Given the less-than-stellar field, a top-10 finish seems likely. Sleeper: Let’s keep rolling with the past champions and go with world No. 110-ranked Martin Laird. He won here in 2013, has four top 10s this season and, at age 34, fits a recent trend – the last five Valero winners have all been in their 30s.

Let’s keep rolling with the past champions and go with world No. 110-ranked Martin Laird. He won here in 2013, has four top 10s this season and, at age 34, fits a recent trend – the last five Valero winners have all been in their 30s. DraftKings bargain: Sam Saunders at $7,000. Finished top 20 in his last three starts at the Puerto Rico Open (T-5), Shell Houston Open (T-20) and RBC Heritage (T-11). Also a combined 31 under through those 12 rounds. Not sure he’s ready to win his first tournament yet, but the price is right.

Sam Saunders at $7,000. Finished top 20 in his last three starts at the Puerto Rico Open (T-5), Shell Houston Open (T-20) and RBC Heritage (T-11). Also a combined 31 under through those 12 rounds. Not sure he’s ready to win his first tournament yet, but the price is right. Fade: Patrick Reed. Finished runner-up here a year ago, but he can’t seem to get out of a recent funk. Two straight missed cuts, has finished under par in just two of his last seven starts and just doesn’t have the goods right now.

• • •

Kevin Casey