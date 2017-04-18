Bradley Allan's new spring collection blends modern and classic designs, innovative fabrics

Bradley Allan’s new spring capsule collection draws inspiration from the start of golf season, blending modern and classic designs with innovative fabrics.

This collection features a bold, seasonally inspired color palette displayed with contrast-stripe and color-block designs. The polos are made with a cotton-polyester-spandex blend that the company said provides breathability, rich hand feel and a hint of stretch for full range of motion.

The polos feature zipper plackets and snap-top buttons. There is also an outerwear piece in the collection: a full-zip, cotton-modal sweater.

“This is a carefully curated group of fresh looks to excite stylish players as they gear up for the season,” said Brad Franklin, founder and designer of Bradley Allan. “Our premium materials coupled with cues taken from modern menswear positions us as a go-to for golfers seeking a brand that’s new and different.”

Bradley Allan stresses a seamless transition from the course to everyday wear, allowing golfers to enjoy technical performance without sacrificing style. Its new spring collection is no different.