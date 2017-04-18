Karsten Creek, The Blessings to host NCAA D-I Championship in 2018, '19

The NCAA Championship sites for the near future are now clear, as Karsten Creek Golf Club and The Blessings Golf Club were announced Tuesday by the NCAA as the 2018 and 2019 locations for the Division I men’s and women’s championships.

Karsten Creek, Oklahoma State’s home course, returns as an NCAA Championship host seven years after its latest staging of the event. The Cowboys were knocked off by Augusta State in a stunning semifinals loss in front of a home crowd at that 2011 NCAA Division I Championship. Augusta State (now Augusta University) would go on to win that national championship at Karsten Creek, completing a successful national title defense. LSU’s John Peterson, now a PGA Tour pro, won the individual title at that NCAA Championship.

Karsten Creek, which resides in Stillwater, Okla., also hosted a Division I men’s regional in 2016.

The Blessings, set in Fayetteville, Ark., hosted the 2012 SEC Women’s Championship as well as a men’s NCAA Division I Regional in 2013. Arkansas will serve as the host school when the NCAA Division I Championship comes there in 2019.

The 2018 NCAA Division I Women’s Championship will be played May 18-23, followed by the men from May 25-30. The women will take part in the 2019 championship from May 17-22, with the men following May 24-29.

Future Division II and Division III NCAA Championship sites were also announced Tuesday. The 2019 men’s Division II championship will be contested at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels, W. Va., from May 20-24. The 2020 men’s Championships Spring Festival will take place in St. Charles, Mo. from May 10-16 with a site to be determined. The 2021 men’s championship is set for May 17-21 at PGA National Resort (Champions) in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and the 2022 event, to be played May 12-15, will be at TPC Michigan in Dearborn, Mich.

The women’s Division II sites and dates goes as follows: 2019 – PGA National Resort (Champions) in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., from May 15-18; 2020 – Spring Festival in St. Louis, Mo., with exact site to be determined from May 10-16; 2021 – TPC Michigan in Dearborn, Mich., from May 12-15; 2022 – The Members Club at Woodcreek, Elgin, S.C., from May 11-14.

The Division III men’s sphere announced Keene Trace, in Nicholasville, Ky., as the 2019 host site, with action to take place May 14-17. The following year’s championship, set for May 12-15, will be at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The 2021 site will be Oglebay Resort in Wheeling, W. Va., from May 11-14, and the 2022 location (from May 10-13) will be Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

For the Division III women, here are the announced future sites: 2019 – Bay Oaks Country Club, Houston, Texas, from May 14-17; 2020 – PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., from May 12-15; 2021 – Forest Akers Golf Courses in Lansing, Mich., from May 11-14; 2022 – Woodlands Country Club in Houston, Texas, from May 10-13.

This year’s men’s and women’s NCAA Division I Championship will take place at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill. Conference championship season has started in college golf, with regionals set for next month prior to the NCAA championship at Rich Harvest (from May 19-24 for women and May 26-31 for men).

The NCAA previously announced sites for 2017 and 2018 Division I regionals but added on the locations for all such regionals from 2019-2022. The 2017 Division I regionals are set for May 8-10 for the women and May 15-17 for the men.

Here is a list of all future NCAA Division I Regional sites.

• • •

2017 NCAA D-I men’s regionals

May 15-17

University Club, Baton Rouge, La.

The Grove, Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Kampen Course, West Lafayette, Ind.

Stanford (Calif.) Golf Course

University of Texas Golf Club, Austin, Tex.

Washington National Golf Club, Auburn, Wash.

2017 NCAA D-I women’s regionals

May 8-10

University of New Mexico Championship Course, Albuquerque, New Mexico

University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, Ga.

The Rawls Course, Lubbock, Texas

OSU Golf Course (Scarlet), Columbus, Ohio

2018 NCAA D-I men’s regionals

May 14-16

Lonnie Poole Golf Course, Raleigh, N.C.

Traditions Club, Bryan, Texas

OSU Golf Course (Scarlet), Columbus, Ohio

Reunion Resort, Kissimmee, Fla.

Jimmie Austin Golf Club, Norman, Okla.

The Reserve at Spanos Park, Stockton, Calif.

2018 NCAA D-I women’s regionals

May 7-9

Stanford (Calif.) Golf Course

University of Texas Golf Club, Austin, Tex.

University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis.

Southwood Golf Course, Tallahassee, Fla.

2019 NCAA D-I men’s regionals

May 13-15

TPC Myrtle Beach (S.C.)

University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, Ga.

University of Louisville (Ky.) Golf Club

Harvester Course, Rhodes, Iowa

Stanford (Calif.) Golf Course

Palouse Ridge Golf Club, Pullman, Wash.

2019 NCAA D-I women’s regionals

May 6-8

Auburn (Ala.) University Club

Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, Norman, Okla.

Forest Akers Golf Courses (West), East Lansing, Mich.

Tumble Creek Golf Club, Cle Elum, Wash.

2020 NCAA D-I men’s regionals

May 18-20

The Cliffs at Keowee Falls, Clemson, S.C.

Auburn (Ala.) University Club

Eagle Eye Championship Golf Course, East Lansing, Mich.

Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, Norman, Okla.

University Club, Baton Rouge, La.

The Farms Golf Club, San Diego

2020 NCAA D-I women’s regionals

May 11-13

Lonnie Poole Golf Course, Raleigh, N.C.

University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, Ga.

Warren Golf Course, Notre Dame, Ind.

Palouse Ridge Golf Club, Pullman, Wash.

2021 NCAA D-I men’s regionals

May 17-19

Golden Eagle Golf & Country Club, Tallahassee, Fla.

Golf Club of Tennessee, Nashville, Tenn.

The Sagamore Club, Noblesville, Ind.

Karsten Creek Golf Club, Stillwater, Okla.

Championship Course at UNM, Albuquerque, N.M.

Tumble Creek Golf Club, Cle Elum, Wash.

2021 NCAA D-I women’s regionals

May 10-12

University Club, Baton Rouge, La.

University of Louisville (Ky.) Golf Club

OSU Golf Course (Scarlet), Columbus, Ohio

Stanford (Calif.) Golf Course

2022 NCAA D-I men’s regionals

May 16-18

Ol’ Colony Golf Complex, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

PGA National Resort, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

OSU Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio

Traditions Club, College Station, Texas

The Course at Yale, New Haven, Conn.

The Reserve at Spanos Park, Stockton, Calif.

2022 NCAA D-I women’s regionals

May 9-11