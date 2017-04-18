Military helicopter crashes on golf course, killing U.S. soldier

A crash landing at a Maryland golf course has led to the death of a U.S. soldier.

Per NBCWashington.com and several other outlets, a Black Hawk helicopter slammed into the ground Monday afternoon at Breton Bay Golf Course in Leonardtown, Md., causing one of the crew members to die and the two others to be taken to nearby R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Early reports state that one of the surviving crew members is in critical condition while the other is in serious condition.

The UH-60 Blackhawk, a U.S. Army helicopter, that crashed was from the 12th Aviation Battalion, stationed at Davison Airfield at Fort Belvoir, Va. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss within our community,” Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker, commanding general, Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington said in a statement. “Our condolences go out to the families and friends affected by this tragedy, and our team is focused on supporting them during this difficult time.”

Those on the scene when the crash happened were shocked at the events. Pro shop worker Kevin Bowen told outlets that the helicopter was “flying kind of low” and that he “saw it spinning” before the chopper went down between the third and fourth holes of the golf course.

A woman who lives across the street, Dorothy Harper, offered what she saw right before the crash.

“I was outside in my front yard when I saw the helicopter come over right across the street from my house,” Harper said. “I saw pieces actually falling off the helicopter.”

The crew was conducting a routine training flight before the crash some 60 miles from Washington D.C.

This unfortunate event comes less than two weeks after a fighter jet crashed into a wooded area in Prince George’s County in Maryland. The pilot on that routine training mission ditched the plane and only suffered minor injuries, and nobody else was hurt in that incident.