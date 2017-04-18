Tiger Woods announces 1st public course design: Payne's Valley at Big Cedar Lodge

The course architecture portfolio for Tiger Woods expanded Tuesday, as the 14-time major champion officially announced his first public course design: Payne’s Valley at Big Cedar Lodge.

Woods made the announcement Tuesday on-site at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo. The 41-year-old teased an announcement for a public-access course design last week, but now the news (and site) are confirmed.

“To be able to have an opportunity to come to this amazing piece of property … it means so much for me to have this opportunity,” Woods said.

This is yet another layout on Woods’ burgeoning course designer resume. Woods has completed Diamante’s El Cardonal in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Bluejack National outside of Houston. Woods also opened The Oasis Short Course, a 12-hole par-3 course, at the Diamanate property as well as The Playgrounds – a 10-hole par-3 course at Bluejack National.

As Adam Schupak, a former Golfweek staffer, notes, Woods will also be designing a par-3 course at Big Cedar Lodge.

Tiger is also going to build a par-3 course @BigCedarLodge for guests. Great intro for new golfers. Love how Tiger is pushing short courses. — Adam Schupak (@AdamSchupak) April 18, 2017

Woods is currently in the process of designing several other layouts: The Oasis Course at Diamante (another 18-hole course at the Cabo San Lucas site), Trump World Golf Club in Dubai, Pacific Links National Golf Club in Beijing, and the restoration of the South Shore Golf Course and Jackson Park Golf Course in Chicago.

The Payne’s Valley design, a 19-hole layout, is named in honor of Payne Stewart – a Missouri native. This is the latest development at Big Cedar Lodge – owned by Johnny Morris (the founder of Bass Pro Shops).

The resort already boasts the Tom Fazio-designed Buffalo Ridge Springs course. A 13-hole short course from Gary Player is in the works. The Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore duo is also set to open an 18-hole championship course in 2018. The Jack Nicklaus-designed Top of the Rock, a par-3 course, plays host to the PGA Tour Champions’ Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge event this week (as it does annually).

Woods is still out of golfing action as he continues to recover from back issues. His return to competitive golf, though, may come as soon as next month.

Regardless, the 41-year-old expressed excitement at this latest announcement. Now that Woods is designing a public course, it opens up a whole new chapter.

“I grew up on public golf courses. We didn’t have a whole lot of money, and that’s where I learned how to play,” Woods said. “For me to be able to design a public course, that’s near and dear to my heart.”