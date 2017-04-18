Tiger Woods hits 1st public golf shot in months into water

Tiger Woods may return to golf next month, as potentially forecasted by NBC/Golf Channel analyst Notah Begay III.

If Woods does, his wedge game will need to catch up quickly.

Woods was at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo., on Tuesday to announce his first public course design. The 41-year-old also gave an update on his health, and, well, it’s maybe not as promising as some might hope.

“I have good days and bad days,” Woods said. “I’ve had three back operations, and that’s the nature of the business unfortunately. That’s all I can say.”

Despite that, Woods did hit two shots at the ceremony. How’d that go?

Remember when he hit three balls in the water at Quicken Loans National media day last year? It wasn’t that bad this time, but he did dunk a sand wedge in the water on his first attempt.

“The first shot was crap, hit it in the water,” Woods said afterward.

But his second try drew applause and Woods claimed he stiffed the shot.

Here’s the footage of Woods hitting balls publicly for the first time since early February – when he withdrew from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic due to a lower back spasm after a disastrous birdie-less 5-over 77 in the first round.

.@TigerWoods took a few swings during his course announcement at @BassProLegends. pic.twitter.com/loFG3p7WeS — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) April 18, 2017

His game has some kinks to work out, but hitting balls in public is at the very least a positive sign for Woods.