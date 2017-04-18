Web.com Tour's Puntacana tourney to become PGA Tour event in 2018

There will be a new PGA Tour event on the 2017-18 calendar, but will it put another in jeopardy?

The Tour announced Tuesday that the Web.com Tour’s Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic will become a PGA Tour event next season.

Puntacana Resort & Club’s Corales Golf Course will remain the tournament’s host course as the tournament will is set to take place March 22-25, 2018, as a PGA Tour event. It will be played opposite the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, offer 300 FedExCup points to the winner and carry a purse of at least $3 million.

“We are extremely pleased to have this unique opportunity to elevate an outstanding tournament from the Web.com Tour to the PGA Tour,” said Andy Pazder, PGA TOUR Chief Tournament and Competitions Officer. “With the tournament structure in place and a world-class golf course and resort in the Dominican Republic, the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship presents an exciting new playing alternative for our members. We look forward to working with Grupo Puntacana toward the debut in 2018.”

What this means for the Puerto Rico Open, though, is unclear. That tournament is the one that has played as an opposite-field event to the Match Play each of the last two years.

Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship will take place on the Web.com Tour from May 4-7. In the inaugural 2016 event, Dominic Bozzelli scored a four-shot victory for his first Web.com Tour title.