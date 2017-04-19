Campbell cruises to Big South women's crown

Here is the recap for the 2017 Big South Conference Women’s Championship at The Patriot Golf Club in Ninety Six, S.C., which concluded Wednesday.

FULL RESULTS: Team | Individual

TEAM CHAMPION: Campbell won its second straight Big South title with a Big South Championship-record 15-under 849, 25 shots better than runner-up Gardner-Webb. Four Camels placed in the top 10, including last year’s Big South medalist, senior Nadine White, who closed with a Big South Championship record of her own, a 7-under 65, to finish second at 6 under. Desiree Andersson (T-3), Annelie Sjoholm (fifth) and Ayelen Irizar (10th) also notched top 10s for Campbell.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Thanks in large part to a second-round 66, Presbyterian’s Celia Mansour shot 9-under 207 to win by three shots.

QUOTABLE: “Not only was it a record-setting performance, it was pretty incredible. Annelie birdies four holes in the middle to save her round, Nadine birdies the final three holes to have the lowest round in conference history, Desiree gets the freshman of the year award, and the two I didn’t mention – Ayelen and Anna (Svanka) – both shot under par today. It’s exciting to be a part of something this successful.” – Crooks

CHIP SHOTS: Campbell’s win marked the 81st team title for Camels head coach John Crooks, who is now tied with Tulsa’s Dale McNamara (1974-2000) for third all-time among NCAA women’s golf coaches. … Ranked 49th by Golfweek, Campbell likely would’ve received an at-large NCAA regional berth anyways. No other Big South team is expected to make a regional this year.