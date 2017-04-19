GolfTEC adds stores, improves technology for golf lessons

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
GolfTEC, which has given more than 7 million lessons to amateurs over 22 years, is undergoing a brand invigoration that includes updating the appearance and technology of more than 30 planned new stand-alone locations in the first half of this year and will reach all the company’s more than 190 facilities in 2018.

The updates include new design of facilities, improved in-bay technology and enhanced clubfitting capabilities.

The technological improvements include better video capabilities for in-bay playback while a lesson is in progress and upgraded online playback so a student can revisit their lesson on their own. In-store improvements also include better lighting to help capture swings.

The company’s new emphasis on clubfitting allows more options for custom shafts with a wider variety of heads. The company also will use software that helps match clubheads and shafts to a wide variety of swing types, serving as a starting point for a fitting. Combined with individual launch data, the fitting options should help a player find an optimal shaft and clubhead combination.

Included in the more than 30 stand-alone openings planned for the first half of 2017 are locations that already have opened in Birmingham, Ala.; Burnsville, Minn.; Colorado Springs, Colo.; Ellicott City, Md.; Fort Worth, Texas; Grand Rapids, Mich.; Hartford, Conn.; Hong Kong; Houston; Lakewood, Colo.; Minnetonka, Minn.; Mission Viejo, Calif.; Plano, Texas; Roseville, Minn.; Tokyo; Tucson, Ariz.; and Woodbridge, N.J.

 

