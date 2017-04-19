Best golf courses you can play in each state

|
Alabama
|1. FarmLinks at Pursell Farms
|Sylacagua (m)
|2. Grand National (Lake)
|Opelika (m)
|3. Cambrian Ridge (Sherling/Canyon)
|Greenville (m)
|4. Ross Bridge
|Hoover (m)
|5. Grand National (Links)
|Opelika (m)
|6. Kiva Dunes
|Gulf Shores (m)
|7. Oxmoor Valley (Ridge)
|Birmingham (m)
|8. The Shoals (Fighting Joe)
|Muscle Shoals (m)
|9. Limestone Springs
|Oneonta (m)
|10. Magnolia Grove (The Crossings)
|Mobile (m)
Alaska
|1. Anchorage GC
|Anchorage (m)
|2. Moose Run (Creek)
|Fort Richardson (m)
|3. Chena Bend
|Fairbanks (m)
|4. Settler’s Bay
|Wasilla (m)
|5. Moose Run (Moose)
|Fort Richardson (m)
Arizona
|1. We-Ko-Pa (Saguaro)
|Fountain Hills (m)
|2. Ritz-Carlton Golf Club at Dove Mountain (Saguaro/Tortolita)
|Marana (m)
|3. Quintero
|Peoria (m)
|4. Verrado
|Buckeye (m)
|5. Wickenburg Ranch
|Wickenburg (m)
|6. TPC Scottsdale (Stadium)
|Scottsdale (m)
|7. Troon North (Monument)
|Scottsdale (m)
|8. Troon North (Pinnacle)
|Scottsdale (m)
|9. Ak-Chin Southern Dunes
|Maricopa (m)
|10. We-Ko-Pa (Cholla)
|Fountain Hills (m)
|11. Ventana Canyon (Mountain)
|Tucson (m)
|12. Boulders Resort (North)
|Carefree (m)
|13. Boulders Resort (South)
|Carefree (m)
|14. Grayhawk (Raptor)
|Scottsdale (m)
|15. La Paloma (Ridge/Canyon)
|Tucson (m)
|16. Apache Stronghold
|San Carlos (m)
|17. Laughlin Ranch
|Bullhead City (m)
|18. Sewailo
|Tucson (m)
|19. Grayhawk (Talon)
|Scottsdale (m)
|20. Ventana Canyon (Canyon)
|Tucson (m)
|21. Talking Stick (North)
|Scottsdale (m)
|22. Gold Canyon Golf Resort (Dinosaur Mountain)
|Gold Canyon (m)
|23. SunRidge Canyon
|Fountain Hills (m)
|24. Wigwam Golf Club (Gold)
|Litchfield Park (m)
|25. Camelback (Ambiente)
|Scottsdale (m)
|26. Los Caballeros
|Wickenburg (m)
|27. Papago Municipal
|Phoenix (m)
|28. Legacy Golf Resort
|Phoenix (m)
|29. Starr Pass
|Tucson (m)
|30. Whirlwind Golf Club (Cattail)
|Chandler (m)
Arkansas
|1. Hot Springs CC (Park)
|Hot Springs (c)
|2. Big Creek
|Mountain Home (m)
|3. Hot Springs CC (Arlington)
|Hot Springs (c)
|4. Thunder Bayou
|Blytheville (m)
|5. Mountain Ranch
|Fairfield Bay (m)
California
|1. Pebble Beach Golf Links
|Pebble Beach (No. 8 c)
|2. Spyglass Hill
|Pebble Beach (No. 23 m)
|3. Pasatiempo
|Santa Cruz (No. 35 c)
|4. Torrey Pines (South)
|San Diego (c)
|5. Rams Hill
|Borrego Springs (m)*
|6. Rustic Canyon
|Moorpark (m)
|7. CordeValle
|San Martin (m)
|8. Barona Creek
|Lakeside (m)
|9. PGA West (Stadium)
|La Quinta (m)
|10. Poppy Hills
|Pebble Beach (m)
|11. Links at Spanish Bay
|Pebble Beach (m)
|12. Pelican Hill (Ocean North)
|Newport Coast (m)
|13. Pelican Hill (Ocean South)
|Newport Coast (m)
|14. Coyote Moon
|Truckee (m)
|15. The Grand GC
|San Diego (m)
|16. Saddle Creek
|Copperopolis (m)
|17. Omni La Costa Resort & Spa (Champions)
|Carlsbad (m)
|18. Maderas
|Poway (m)
|19. Bayonet
|Seaside (c)
|20. Darkhorse
|Auburn (m)
|21. SilverRock
|La Quinta (m)
|22. Indian Wells Golf Resort (Players)
|Indian Wells (m)
|23. Trump National
|Rancho Palos Verdes (m)
|24. Desert Willow (Firecliff)
|Palm Desert (m)*
|25. Silverado Resort & Spa (North)
|Napa (c)
|26. Golf Club at Whitehawk Ranch
|Clio (m)
|27. Park Hyatt Aviara Golf Club
|Carlsbad (m)
|28. Classic Club
|Palm Desert (m)
|29. Indian Well Golf Resort (Celebrity)
|Indian Wells (m)
|30. Journey at Pechanga
|Temecula (m)
Colorado
|1. Redlands Mesa
|Grand Junction (m)
|2. The Broadmoor (East)
|Colorado Springs (c)
|3. Red Sky (Fazio)
|Wolcott (m)
|4. CommonGround
|Aurora (m)
|5. Haymaker
|Steamboat Springs (m)
|6. The Broadmoor (West)
|Colorado Springs (c)
|7. Lakota Canyon
|New Castle (m)
|8. Red Sky (Norman)
|Wolcott (m)
|9. The Golf Club at Bear Dance
|Larkspur (m)
|10. The Ridge at Castle Pines North
|Castle Pines North (m)
Connecticut
|1. Lake of Isles (North)
|North Stonington (m)
|2. Wintonbury Hills
|Bloomfield (m)
|3. Keney Park
|Hartford (c)*
|4. Great River
|Milford (m)
|5. Oxford Greens
|Oxford (m)
|6. Mohegan Sun CC at Pautipaug
|Baltic (m)
|7. Fox Hopyard
|East Haddam (m)
|8. Longshore Club Park
|Westport (c)
|9. Richter Park
|Danbury (m)
|10. Gillette Ridge
|Bloomfield (m)*
Delaware
|1. Bayside Resort GC
|Fenwick Island (m)
|2. Deerfield Golf & Tennis Club
|Newark (c)
|3. Baywood Greens
|Long Neck (m)
|4. White Clay Creek
|Wilmington (m)
|5. Bear Trap Dunes
|Bethany Beach (m)
Florida
|1. TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium)
|Ponte Vedra Beach (No. 22 m)
|2. Streamsong (Red)
|Streamsong (No. 35 m)
|3. Streamsong (Blue)
|Streamsong (No. 55 m)
|4. World Woods (Pine Barrens)
|Brooksville
|5. Black Diamond Ranch (Quarry)
|Lecanto (m)
|6. Trump National Doral Miami (The Blue Monster)
|Doral (c)
|7. Bay Hill Club
|Orlando (m)
|8. Innisbrook (Copperhead)
|Tarpon Springs (m)
|9. PGA National Resort & Spa (Champion)
|Palm Beach Gardens (m)
|10. Ocean Course at Hammock Beach
|Palm Coast (m)
|11. World Woods (Rolling Oaks)
|Brooksville (m)
|12. Black Diamond Ranch (Ranch)
|Lecanto (m)
|13. Camp Creek
|Panama City Beach (m)
|14. Turnberry Isle Resort (Soffer)
|Aventura (m)
|15. Trump National Doral Miami (Gold)
|Doral (m)*
|16. Victoria Hills
|Deland (m)
|17. Conservatory at Hammock Beach
|Palm Coast (m)
|18. Mission Inn Resort (El Campeon)
|Howey-in-the-Hills (c)
|19. The Breakers (Rees Jones Course)
|West Palm Beach (m)
|20. PGA Golf Club (Wanamaker)
|Port St. Lucie (m)
|21. Grand Cypress (New)
|Orlando (m)
|22. Gasparilla Inn & Club
|Boca Grande (c)
|23. PGA Golf Club (Dye)
|Port St. Lucie (m)
|24. Turnberry Isle Resort (Miller)
|Aventura (m)
|25. Southern Dunes
|Haines City (m)
|26. Sandestin Resort (Burnt Pine)
|Destin (m)
|27. Juliette Falls
|Dunnellon (m)
|28. LPGA International (Legends)
| Daytona Beach (m)
|29. Crandon Golf
|Key Biscayne (m)
|30. Reunion Resort (Watson)
|Reunion (m)
Georgia
|1. Sea Island (Seaside)
|St. Simon Island (No. 90 m)
|2. Reynolds Plantation (Great Waters)
|Oconee (m)
|3. Harbor Club
|Greensboro (m)
|4. Arrowhead Pointe
|Elberton (m)
|5. Reynolds Plantation (Oconee)
|Oconee (m)
|6. University of Georgia GC
|Athens (m)
|7. Achasta
|Dahlonega (m)
|8. Reynolds Plantation (The Landing)
|Greensboro (m)
|9. Sea Island (Retreat)
|Sea Island (m)
|10. Sea Island (Plantation)
|St. Simon Island (c)
|11. Woodmont
|Canton (m)*
|12. Brasstown Valley
|Young Harris (m)
|13. The Club at Savannah Harbor
|Savannah (m
|14. The Georgia Club (Chancellors)
|Statham (m)
|15. Georgia National
|McDonough (m)*
Hawaii
|1. Kapalua (Plantation)
|Maui (No. 43 m)
|2. Manele
|Lanai (No. 73 m)
|3. Princeville Makai
|Kauai (m)
|4. Mauna Kea Beach Hotel GC
|Kona (m)
|5. Hualalai (Four Seasons Resort)
|Kailua-Kona (m)
|6. Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort (Poipu Bay)
|Kauai (m)
|7. Turtle Bay Resort (Arnold Palmer)
|Oahu (m)
|8. Wailea (Gold)
|Maui (m)
|9. Wailea (Emerald)
|Maui (m)
|10. Ko’olau
|Kaneohe (m)
|11. Ocean Course at Hokuala
|Kauai (m)
|12. Kapalua (Bay)
|Maui (m)
|13. Ko Olina GC
|Oahu (m)
|14. Mauna Lani (North)
|Kona (m)
|15. Royal Ka’anapali
|Maui (m)
Idaho
|1. Circling Raven
|Worley (m)
|2. Whitetail GC
|McCall (m)
|3. Jug Mountain Ranch GC
|McCall (m)
|4. Coeur d’Alene Resort
|Coeur d’Alene (m)
|5. Sun Valley GC
|Sun Valley (c)
Illinois
|1. Cog Hill (No.4-Dubsdread)
|Lemont (m)
|2. Highlands of Elgin
|Elgin (m)
|3. TPC at Deere Run
|Silvis (m)
|4. Eagle Ridge (The General)
|Galena (m)
|5. Thunderhawk
|Beach Park (m)
|6. Stonewall Orchard
|Grayslake (m)
|7. Cantigny
|Wheaton (m)
|8. Weaver Ridge
|Peoria (m)
|9. Harborside International (Starboard)
|Chicago (m)
|10. Bowes Creek
|Elgin (m)
|11. Ravisloe
|Homewood (c)
|12. Mistwood
|Romeoville (m)
|13. The Glen Club
|Glenview (m)
|14. Mt. Prospect GC
|Mt. Prospect (c)*
|15. Kankakee Elks Club
|Saint Annes (c)
Indiana
|1. French Lick Resort (Pete Dye)
|French Lick (m)
|2. French Lick Resort (Ross)
|French Lick (c)
|3. Chariot Run
|Laconia (m)
|4. Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex (Kampen)
|West Lafayette (m)
|5. Fort GC
|Indianapolis (m)
|6. Brickyard Crossing
|Speedway (m)
|7. Belterra
|Florence (m)
|8. Harrison Hills
|Attica (m)
|9. Otter Creek
|Columbus (c)
|10. Warren GC at Notre Dame
|South Bend (m)
Iowa
|1. Harvester
|Ames (m)
|2. Spirit Hollow
|Burlington (m)
|3. Blue Top Ridge
|Riverside (m)
|4. Bos Landen
|Pella (m)
|5. Brooks GC
|Okoboji (c)
Kansas
|1. Firekeeper
|Mayetta (m)
|2. Buffalo Dunes
|Garden City (m)
|3. Colbert Hills
|Manhattan (m)
|4. Sand Creek Station
|Newton (m)
|5. Prairie Highlands
|Olathe (m)
Kentucky
|1. Lassing Pointe
|Union (m)
|2. Wasioto Winds
|Pineville (m)
|3. Griffin Gate
|Lexington (m)*
|4. Heritage Hill
|Shepherdsville (m)
|5. Kearney Hill
|Lexington (m)
Louisiana
|1. Black Bear
|Delhi (m)
|2. TPC of Louisiana at Fairfield
|Avondale (m)
|3. The Country Club at the Golden Nugget
|Lake Charles (m)
|4. Carter Plantation
|Springfield (m)
|5. English Turn
|New Orleans (m)*
Maine
|1. Sugarloaf
|Carrabassett Valley (m)
|2. Belgrade Lakes GC
|Belgrade Lakes (m)
|3. Sunday River
|Newry (m)
|4. Kebo Valley
|Bar Harbor (c)
|5. Ledges
|York (m)
Maryland
|1. Bulle Rock
|Havre de Grace (m)
|2. Lodestone
|McHenry (m)
|3. Links at Lighthouse Sound
|Ocean City (m)
|4. Lake Presidential
|Upper Marlboro (m)
|5. Whiskey Creek
|Ijamsville (m)
|6. Musket Ridge
|Myersville (m)
|7. Worthington Manor
|Frederick (m)
|8. Hyatt Chesapeake Bay (River Marsh)
|Cambridge (m)
|9. Queenstown Harbor (River)
|Queenstown (m)
|10. Greystone
|White Hall (m)
Massachusetts
|1. Cape Cod National
|Brewster (m)
|2. Miacomet
|Nantucket (m)
|3. The Ranch
|Southwick (m)
|4. Farm’s Neck
|Martha’s Vineyard (m)
|5. Crumpin-Fox
|Bernardston (m)
|6. Pinehills (Jack Nicklaus)
|Plymouth (m)
|7. Red Tail
|Devens (m)
|8. Pinehills (Rees Jones)
|Plymouth (m)
|9. The International (Oaks)
|Bolton (m)
|10. George Wright Municipal
|Boston (c)
Michigan
|1. Arcadia Bluffs
|Arcadia (No. 39 m)
|2. Greywalls at Marquette Golf Club
|Marquette (No. 81 m)
|3. Forest Dunes (Weiskopf Course)
|Roscommon (No. 96 m)
|4. Forest Dunes (The Loop – Red & Black)
|Roscommon (m)*
|5. Belvedere
|Charlevoix (c)
|6. Eagle Eye GC at Hawk Hollow
|Bath (m)
|7. Tullymore
|Stanwood (m)
|8. University of Michigan GC
|Ann Arbor (c)
|9. Lochen Heath
|Williamsburg (m)*
|10. TimberStone
|Iron Mountain (m)
|11. Black Lake
|Onaway (m)
|12. Black Forest at Wilderness Valley
|Gaylord (m)
|13. Sweetgrass
|Harris (m)
|14. Lakewood Shores Resort (Gailes)
|Oscoda (m)
|15. Pilgrim’s Run
|Grand Rapids (m)
|16. Treetops (Signature)
|Gaylord (m)
|17. Angels Crossing
|Vicksburg (m)
|18. Hidden River Golf & Casting Club
|Brutus (m)
|19. Bay Harbor (Links/Quarry)
|Bay Harbor (m)
|20. Grand Traverse Resort (Bear)
|Traverse City (m)
Minnesota
|1. Giants Ridge Golf & Ski Resort (Quarry)
|Biwabik (m)
|2. Wilderness at Fortune Bay
|Tower (m)
|3. Deacon’s Lodge
|Brainerd (m)
|4. The Classic at Madden’s Lake
|Brainerd (m)
|5. Jewel GC
|Lake City (m)
|6. Rush Creek
|Maple Grove (m)
|7. Dacotah Ridge
|Morton (m)
|8. Chaska Town Course
|Chaska (m)
|9. Meadows at Mystic Lake
|Prior Lake (m)
|10. StoneRidge
|Stillwater (m)
Mississippi
|1. Fallen Oak
|Saucier (No. 53 m)
|2. The Preserve
|Vancleave (m)
|3. Grand Bear
|Saucier (m)
|4. Dancing Rabbit (Oaks)
|Philadelphia (m)
|5. Dancing Rabbit (Azaleas)
|Philadelphia (m)
|6. Windance
|Gulfport (m)
|7. The Bridges GC at Hollywood Casino
|Bay St. Louis (m)
|8. Timberton
|Hattiesburg (m)
|9. Shell Landing
|Gautier (m)
|10. The Oaks
|Pass Christian (m)
Missouri
|1. Branson Hills
|Branson (m)
|2. Buffalo Ridge (Springs)
|Branson (m)
|3. Swope Memorial
|Kansas City (c)
|4. Old Kinderhook
|Camdenton (m)
|5. Shoal Creek
|Kansas City (m)
Montana
|1. The Wilderness Club of Montana
|Eureka (m)
|2. The Ranch Club
|Missoula (m)
|3. Buffalo Hills
|Kalispell (m)
|4. Canyon River
|Missoula (m)
|5. Whitefish Lake (South)
|Whitefish (m)
Nebraska
|1. Wild Horse
|Gothenburg (No. 89 m)
|2. Prairie Club (Dunes)
|Valentine (m)
|3. Tatanka Golf Course
|Niobrara (m)*
|4. Prairie Club (Pines)
|Valentine (m)
|5. Bayside
|Lake McConaughy (m)
Nevada
|1. Shadow Creek
|North Las Vegas (No. 9 m)
|2. Cascata
|Boulder City (m)
|3. Wynn Golf Club
|Las Vegas (m)
|4. Wolf Creek
|Mesquite (m)
|5. Coyote Springs (Chase)
|Coyote Springs (m)
|6. Reflection Bay at Lake Las Vegas Resort
|Henderson (m)
|7. Edgewood Tahoe GC
|Tahoe (m)
|8. Conestoga
|Mesquite (m)
|9. Paiute (The Wolf)
|Las Vegas (m)
|10. Incline Village (Championship)
|Incline Village (m)
New Hampshire
|1. Omni Mount Washington
|Bretton Woods (c)
|2. Portsmouth CC
|Greenland (c)
|3. Hanover CC
|Hanover (c)*
|4. CC of New Hampshire
|Sutton (c)
|5. Atkinson Resort & Country Club
|Atkinson (m)
New Jersey
|1. Ballyowen GC at Crystal Springs Resort
|Hamburg (m)
|2. Atlantic City CC
|Northfield (c)
|3. Neshanic Valley
|Neshanic Station (m)
|4. Twisted Dune
|Egg Harbor Township (m)
|5. Shore Gate
|Ocean View (m)
|6. Ballamor
|Egg Harbor Township (m)
|7. Architects GC
|Lopatcong
|8. Heron Glen
|Ringoes (m)*
|9. Knoll (West)
|Boonton c)
|10. Seaview CC (Bay)
|Absecon (c)
|11. Wild Turkey GC at Crystal Springs Resort
|Hardyston (m)
|12. Sand Barrens GC
|Swainton (m)
|13. Hominy Hill
|Colts Neck (m)
|14. Galloping Run
|Kenilworth (m)
|15. Scotland Run
|Monroe Township (m)
New Mexico
|1. Paa-Ko Ridge
|Sandia Park (m)
|2. Piñon Hills
|Farmington (m)
|3. Twin Warriors
|Santa Ana Pueblo (m)
|4. Taos CC
|Taos (m)
|5. Sandia GC
|Albuquerque (m)
|6. University of New Mexico (South)
|Albuquerque (m)
|7. Black Mesa
|Espanola (m)
|8. Inn of the Mountain Gods
|Mescalero (m)
|9. Rockwind Community Links
|Hobbs (m)
|10. Pueblo de Cochiti GC
|Cochiti (m)
New York
|1. Bethpage State Park (Black)
|Farmingdale (No. 24 c)
|2. Trump Golf Links Ferry Point
|New York (m)
|3. Leatherstocking
|Cooperstown (c)
|4. Turning Stone Resort (Atunyote)
|Verona (m)
|5. Sagamore GC
|Bolton Landing (c)
|6. Pound Ridge GC
|Pound Ridge (m)
|7. Bethpage State Park (Red)
|Farmingdale (c)
|8. Grossingers GC
|Liberty (m)
|9. Turning Stone Resort (Kaluhyat)
|Verona (m)
|10. Ravenwood
|Victor (m)
|11. Timber Banks Golf Course
|Baldwinsville (m)*
|12. Tallgrass CC
|Shoreham (m)
|13. Saratoga National
|Saratoga (m)
|14. Turning Stone Resort (Shenandoah)
|Verona (m)
|15. Montauk Downs State Park
|Montauk Point (c)
North Carolina
|1. Pinehurst No. 2
|Pinehurst (No. 14 c)
|2. Mid Pines
|Southern Pines (c)
|3. Dormie Club
|Pinehurst (m)
|4. Pine Needles
|Southern Pines (m)
|5. Linville GC
|Linville (c)
|6. Tobacco Road
|Sanford (m)
|7. Pinehurst No. 8
|Pinehurst (m)
|8. Bald Head Island Club
|Bald Head Island (m)
|9. Pinehurst No. 4
|Pinehurst (m)
|10. The Omni Grove Park Inn
|Asheville (c)
|11. Ocean Ridge (Leopard’s Chase)
|Sunset Beach (m)
|12. Mount Mitchell GC
|Burnsville (m)
|13. Duke University GC
|Durham (c)
|14. Southern Pines GC
|Southern Pines (c)
|15. Cape Fear National
|Wilmington (c)
North Dakota
|1. Links of North Dakota at Red Mike Resort
|Williston (m)
|2. Hawktree
|Bismarck (m)
|3. Bully Pulpit
|Medora (m)
|4. Riverwood GC
|Bismarck (m)
|5. Oxbow CC
|Fargo (m)
Ohio
|1. Fowler’s Mill (Lake & River)
|Chesterland (m)
|2. The Virtues Golf Course
|Nashport (m)
|3. Manikiki
|Willoughby Hills (c)
|4. Sleepy Hollow GC
|Brecksville
|5. Quarry GC
|Canton (m)
|6. Boulder Creek
|Streetsboro (m)
|7. Stonelick Hills
|Batavia (m)
|8. Little Mountain
|Concord (m)
|9. Eaglesticks
|Zanesville (m)
|10. Cooks Creek
|South Bloomfield (m)
Oklahoma
|1. Karsten Creek
|Stillwater (No. 76 m)
|2. Jimmie Austin GC at the University of Oklahoma
|Norman (c)
|3. Chickasaw Pointe
|Kingston (m)
|4. Winstar
|Thackerville (m)
|5. Cherokee Hills
|Tulsa (c)
Oregon
|1. Pacific Dunes
|Bandon (No. 2 m)
|2. Old Macdonald
|Bandon (No. 5 m)
|3. Bandon Dunes
|Bandon (No. 8 m)
|4. Bandon Trails
|Bandon (No. 17 m)
|5. Pronghorn (Nicklaus)
|Bend (m)
|6. Tetherow
|Bend (m)
|7. Pumpkin Ridge (Ghost Creek)
|Cornelius (m)
|8. Aspen Lakes
|Sisters (m)
|9. Crosswater
|Sunriver (m)
|10. Reserve Vineyards and GC (South)
|Aloha (m)
Pennsylvania
|1. Nemacolin Woodlands (Mystic Rock)
|Farmington (m)
|2. Omni Bedford Springs (Old Course)
|Bedford (c)
|3. Olde Stonewall
|Ellwood City (m)
|4. Golf Course at Glen Mills
|Glen Mills (m)
|5. Hershey CC (West)
|Hershey (c)
|6. Toftrees Resort
|State College (m)
|7. Inniscrone
|Avondale (m)
|8. Wyncote
|Oxford (m)
|9. Berkleigh
|Kutztown (m)
|10. Jeffersonville GC
|Jeffersonville (c)
Rhode Island
|1. Newport National
|Newport (m)
|2. Triggs Memorial
|Providence (c)
|3. Meadow Brook
|Richmond (m)
|4. North Kingstown GC at Quonset Point
|North Kingstown (c)
|5. Montaup CC
|Portsmouth (c)
South Carolina
|1. Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
|Kiawah Island (No. 14 m)
|2. Harbour Town Golf Links
|Hilton Head Island (No. 52 m)
|3. Dunes Golf & Beach Club
|Myrtle Beach (c)
|4. May River Course at Palmetto Bluff
|Bluffton (m)
|5. Caledonia Golf & Fish Club
|Pawleys Island (m)
|6. True Blue
|Pawleys Island (m)
|7. Atlantic Dunes
|Hilton Head (m)*
|8. The Walker Course at Clemson
|Clemson (m)
|9. Legends Golf Complex (Moorlands)
|Myrtle Beach (m)
|10. Tidewater Plantation GC
|North Myrtle Beach (m)
|11. Palmetto Dunes (Robert Trent Jones Course)
|Hilton Head Island (m)
|12. TPC Myrtle Beach
|Murrells Inlet (m)
|13. Myrtle Beach National (King’s North_
|Myrtle Beach (m)
|14. The Heritage Club
|Pawleys Island (m)
|15. Barefoot Resort & Golf (Dye)
|North Myrtle Beach (m)
South Dakota
|1. Golf Club at Red Rock
|Rapid City (m)
|2. Southern Hills
|Hot Springs (m)
|3. Meadowbrook
|Rapid City (m)
|4. Prairie Green
|Sioux Falls (m)
|5. Hart Ranch
|Rapid City (m)
Tennessee
|1. Sweetens Cove
|South Pittsburgh (No. 59 m)
|2. Stonehenge
|Fairfield Glade (m)
|3. Course at Sewanee
|Sewanee (m)*
|4. Mirimichi
|Millington (m)
|5. Heatherhurst (The Brae)
|Fairfield Glade (m)*
Texas
|1. Pine Dunes Resort & GC
|Frankston (m)
|2. The Rawls Course at Texas Tech University
|Lubbock (m)
|3. Horseshoe Bay (Summit Rock)
|4. Butterfield Trail
|El Paso (m)
|5. Barton Creek (Fazio-Canyons)
|Austin (m)
|6. TPC Las Colinas
|Irving (m)
|7. Black Jack’s Crossing
|Lajitas (m)
|8. Old American
|The Colony (m)
|9. TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks)
|San Antonio
|10. Wolfdancer
|Austin (m)
|11. La Cantera Resort & Spa (Palmer)
|San Antonio (m)
|12. TPC San Antonio (AT&T Canyons)
|San Antonio (m)
|13. Crown Colony
|Lufkin (m)
|14. Stevens Park
|Dallas (m)
|15. Palmilla Beach GC
|Port Aransas (m)*
|16. Cowboys GC
|Grapevine (m)
|17. Brackenridge Park
|San Antonio (c)
|18. Texas Star
|Euless (m)
|19. Barton Creek – Fazio Foothills
|Austin (m)
|20. Cottonwood Valley GC
|Irving (m)
Utah
|1. GC at Sand Hollow (Championship)
|St. George (m)
|2. Thanksgiving Point
|Lehi (m)
|3. Soldier Hollow (Gold)
|Midway (m)
|4. TalonsCove
|Saratoga Springs (m)
|5. Hideout
|Monticello (m)
|6. Entrada at Snow Canyon
|St. George (m)
|7. The Ledges of St. George
|St. George (m)
|8. Green Spring
|Washington (m)*
|9. Soldier Hollow (Silver)
|Midway (m)
|10. Coral Canyon
|St. George (m)
Vermont
|1. Stowe Mountain Club
|Stowe (m)
|2. Okemo Valley GC
|Ludlow (m)
|3. Jay Peak
|Jay (m)
|4. GC at Equinox
|Manchester (c)
|5. Rutland CC
|Rutland (c)
Virginia
|1. Omni Homestead Resort (Cascades)
|Hot Springs (No. 76 c)
|2. Highland Course at Primland
|Meadows of Dan (m)
|3. Golden Horseshoe (Gold)
|Williamsburg (m)
|4. Full Cry at Keswick Hall and GC
|Charlottesville (m)
|5. Tradition GC at Royal New Kent
|Providence Forge (m)
|6. Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech
|Blacksburg (m)
|7. Kingsmill (River)
|Williamsburg (m)
|8. Club at Viniterra
|New Kent (m)
|9. Potomac Shores GC
|Potomac Shores (m)
|10. Laurel Hill
|Lorton (m)
Washington
|1. Chambers Bay
|University Place (No. 41 m)
|2. Gamble Sands
|Brewster (No.45 m)
|3. Wine Valley
|Walla Walla (m)
|4. Salish Cliffs
|Shelton (m)
|5. Loomis Trail
|Blaine (m)
|6. White Horse
|Kingston (m)
|7. Gold Mountain (Olympic)
|Bremerton (m)
|8. Palouse Ridge
|Pullman (m)
|9. Semiahmoo
|Blaine (m)
|10. Trophy Lake Golf & Casting
|Port Orchard (m)
West Virginia
|1. The Greenbrier (Old White TPC)
|White Sulphur Springs (c)
|2. Stonewall Resort
|Roanoke (m)
|3. Raven GC at Snowshoe Mountain
|Snowshoe (m)
|4. The Resort at Glade Spring (Stonehaven)
|Beckley (m)
|5. The Greenbrier (Greenbrier)
|White Sulphur Springs (c)
Wisconsin
|1. Whistling Straits (Straits)
|Mosel (No. 6 m)
|2. Lawsonia (Links)
|Green Lake (No. 60 c)
|3. Sand Valley
|Nekoosa (No. 61 m)*
|4. Blackwolf Run (River)
|Kohler (No. 87 m)
|5. Erin Hills
|Hartford (m)
|6. SentryWorld
|Stevens Point (m)
|7. Whistling Straits (Irish)
|Mosel (m)
|8. University Ridge
|Verona (m)
|9. Troy Burne
|Hudson (m)
|10. The Bull at Pinehurst Farms
|Sheboygan Falls (m)
Wyoming
|1. Teton Pines
|Jackson (m)
|2. Three Crowns
|Casper (m)
|3. Jackson Hole Golf & Tennis Club
|Jackson Hole (m)
|4. Bell Nob
|Gillette (m)
|5. Olive Glenn
|Cody (m)*
