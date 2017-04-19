Best golf courses you can play in each state

Alabama 1. FarmLinks at Pursell Farms Sylacagua (m) 2. Grand National (Lake) Opelika (m) 3. Cambrian Ridge (Sherling/Canyon) Greenville (m) 4. Ross Bridge Hoover (m) 5. Grand National (Links) Opelika (m) 6. Kiva Dunes Gulf Shores (m) 7. Oxmoor Valley (Ridge) Birmingham (m) 8. The Shoals (Fighting Joe) Muscle Shoals (m) 9. Limestone Springs Oneonta (m) 10. Magnolia Grove (The Crossings) Mobile (m) Alaska 1. Anchorage GC Anchorage (m) 2. Moose Run (Creek) Fort Richardson (m) 3. Chena Bend Fairbanks (m) 4. Settler’s Bay Wasilla (m) 5. Moose Run (Moose) Fort Richardson (m) Arizona 1. We-Ko-Pa (Saguaro) Fountain Hills (m) 2. Ritz-Carlton Golf Club at Dove Mountain (Saguaro/Tortolita) Marana (m) 3. Quintero Peoria (m) 4. Verrado Buckeye (m) 5. Wickenburg Ranch Wickenburg (m) 6. TPC Scottsdale (Stadium) Scottsdale (m) 7. Troon North (Monument) Scottsdale (m) 8. Troon North (Pinnacle) Scottsdale (m) 9. Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Maricopa (m) 10. We-Ko-Pa (Cholla) Fountain Hills (m) 11. Ventana Canyon (Mountain) Tucson (m) 12. Boulders Resort (North) Carefree (m) 13. Boulders Resort (South) Carefree (m) 14. Grayhawk (Raptor) Scottsdale (m) 15. La Paloma (Ridge/Canyon) Tucson (m) 16. Apache Stronghold San Carlos (m) 17. Laughlin Ranch Bullhead City (m) 18. Sewailo Tucson (m) 19. Grayhawk (Talon) Scottsdale (m) 20. Ventana Canyon (Canyon) Tucson (m) 21. Talking Stick (North) Scottsdale (m) 22. Gold Canyon Golf Resort (Dinosaur Mountain) Gold Canyon (m) 23. SunRidge Canyon Fountain Hills (m) 24. Wigwam Golf Club (Gold) Litchfield Park (m) 25. Camelback (Ambiente) Scottsdale (m) 26. Los Caballeros Wickenburg (m) 27. Papago Municipal Phoenix (m) 28. Legacy Golf Resort Phoenix (m) 29. Starr Pass Tucson (m) 30. Whirlwind Golf Club (Cattail) Chandler (m) Arkansas 1. Hot Springs CC (Park) Hot Springs (c) 2. Big Creek Mountain Home (m) 3. Hot Springs CC (Arlington) Hot Springs (c) 4. Thunder Bayou Blytheville (m) 5. Mountain Ranch Fairfield Bay (m) California 1. Pebble Beach Golf Links Pebble Beach (No. 8 c) 2. Spyglass Hill Pebble Beach (No. 23 m) 3. Pasatiempo Santa Cruz (No. 35 c) 4. Torrey Pines (South) San Diego (c) 5. Rams Hill Borrego Springs (m)* 6. Rustic Canyon Moorpark (m) 7. CordeValle San Martin (m) 8. Barona Creek Lakeside (m) 9. PGA West (Stadium) La Quinta (m) 10. Poppy Hills Pebble Beach (m) 11. Links at Spanish Bay Pebble Beach (m) 12. Pelican Hill (Ocean North) Newport Coast (m) 13. Pelican Hill (Ocean South) Newport Coast (m) 14. Coyote Moon Truckee (m) 15. The Grand GC San Diego (m) 16. Saddle Creek Copperopolis (m) 17. Omni La Costa Resort & Spa (Champions) Carlsbad (m) 18. Maderas Poway (m) 19. Bayonet Seaside (c) 20. Darkhorse Auburn (m) 21. SilverRock La Quinta (m) 22. Indian Wells Golf Resort (Players) Indian Wells (m) 23. Trump National Rancho Palos Verdes (m) 24. Desert Willow (Firecliff) Palm Desert (m)* 25. Silverado Resort & Spa (North) Napa (c) 26. Golf Club at Whitehawk Ranch Clio (m) 27. Park Hyatt Aviara Golf Club Carlsbad (m) 28. Classic Club Palm Desert (m) 29. Indian Well Golf Resort (Celebrity) Indian Wells (m) 30. Journey at Pechanga Temecula (m) Colorado 1. Redlands Mesa Grand Junction (m) 2. The Broadmoor (East) Colorado Springs (c) 3. Red Sky (Fazio) Wolcott (m) 4. CommonGround Aurora (m) 5. Haymaker Steamboat Springs (m) 6. The Broadmoor (West) Colorado Springs (c) 7. Lakota Canyon New Castle (m) 8. Red Sky (Norman) Wolcott (m) 9. The Golf Club at Bear Dance Larkspur (m) 10. The Ridge at Castle Pines North Castle Pines North (m) Connecticut 1. Lake of Isles (North) North Stonington (m) 2. Wintonbury Hills Bloomfield (m) 3. Keney Park Hartford (c)* 4. Great River Milford (m) 5. Oxford Greens Oxford (m) 6. Mohegan Sun CC at Pautipaug Baltic (m) 7. Fox Hopyard East Haddam (m) 8. Longshore Club Park Westport (c) 9. Richter Park Danbury (m) 10. Gillette Ridge Bloomfield (m)* Delaware 1. Bayside Resort GC Fenwick Island (m) 2. Deerfield Golf & Tennis Club Newark (c) 3. Baywood Greens Long Neck (m) 4. White Clay Creek Wilmington (m) 5. Bear Trap Dunes Bethany Beach (m) Florida 1. TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium) Ponte Vedra Beach (No. 22 m) 2. Streamsong (Red) Streamsong (No. 35 m) 3. Streamsong (Blue) Streamsong (No. 55 m) 4. World Woods (Pine Barrens) Brooksville 5. Black Diamond Ranch (Quarry) Lecanto (m) 6. Trump National Doral Miami (The Blue Monster) Doral (c) 7. Bay Hill Club Orlando (m) 8. Innisbrook (Copperhead) Tarpon Springs (m) 9. PGA National Resort & Spa (Champion) Palm Beach Gardens (m) 10. Ocean Course at Hammock Beach Palm Coast (m) 11. World Woods (Rolling Oaks) Brooksville (m) 12. Black Diamond Ranch (Ranch) Lecanto (m) 13. Camp Creek Panama City Beach (m) 14. Turnberry Isle Resort (Soffer) Aventura (m) 15. Trump National Doral Miami (Gold) Doral (m)* 16. Victoria Hills Deland (m) 17. Conservatory at Hammock Beach Palm Coast (m) 18. Mission Inn Resort (El Campeon) Howey-in-the-Hills (c) 19. The Breakers (Rees Jones Course) West Palm Beach (m) 20. PGA Golf Club (Wanamaker) Port St. Lucie (m) 21. Grand Cypress (New) Orlando (m) 22. Gasparilla Inn & Club Boca Grande (c) 23. PGA Golf Club (Dye) Port St. Lucie (m) 24. Turnberry Isle Resort (Miller) Aventura (m) 25. Southern Dunes Haines City (m) 26. Sandestin Resort (Burnt Pine) Destin (m) 27. Juliette Falls Dunnellon (m) 28. LPGA International (Legends) Daytona Beach (m) 29. Crandon Golf Key Biscayne (m) 30. Reunion Resort (Watson) Reunion (m) Georgia 1. Sea Island (Seaside) St. Simon Island (No. 90 m) 2. Reynolds Plantation (Great Waters) Oconee (m) 3. Harbor Club Greensboro (m) 4. Arrowhead Pointe Elberton (m) 5. Reynolds Plantation (Oconee) Oconee (m) 6. University of Georgia GC Athens (m) 7. Achasta Dahlonega (m) 8. Reynolds Plantation (The Landing) Greensboro (m) 9. Sea Island (Retreat) Sea Island (m) 10. Sea Island (Plantation) St. Simon Island (c) 11. Woodmont Canton (m)* 12. Brasstown Valley Young Harris (m) 13. The Club at Savannah Harbor Savannah (m 14. The Georgia Club (Chancellors) Statham (m) 15. Georgia National McDonough (m)* Hawaii 1. Kapalua (Plantation) Maui (No. 43 m) 2. Manele Lanai (No. 73 m) 3. Princeville Makai Kauai (m) 4. Mauna Kea Beach Hotel GC Kona (m) 5. Hualalai (Four Seasons Resort) Kailua-Kona (m) 6. Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort (Poipu Bay) Kauai (m) 7. Turtle Bay Resort (Arnold Palmer) Oahu (m) 8. Wailea (Gold) Maui (m) 9. Wailea (Emerald) Maui (m) 10. Ko’olau Kaneohe (m) 11. Ocean Course at Hokuala Kauai (m) 12. Kapalua (Bay) Maui (m) 13. Ko Olina GC Oahu (m) 14. Mauna Lani (North) Kona (m) 15. Royal Ka’anapali Maui (m) Idaho 1. Circling Raven Worley (m) 2. Whitetail GC McCall (m) 3. Jug Mountain Ranch GC McCall (m) 4. Coeur d’Alene Resort Coeur d’Alene (m) 5. Sun Valley GC Sun Valley (c) Illinois 1. Cog Hill (No.4-Dubsdread) Lemont (m) 2. Highlands of Elgin Elgin (m) 3. TPC at Deere Run Silvis (m) 4. Eagle Ridge (The General) Galena (m) 5. Thunderhawk Beach Park (m) 6. Stonewall Orchard Grayslake (m) 7. Cantigny Wheaton (m) 8. Weaver Ridge Peoria (m) 9. Harborside International (Starboard) Chicago (m) 10. Bowes Creek Elgin (m) 11. Ravisloe Homewood (c) 12. Mistwood Romeoville (m) 13. The Glen Club Glenview (m) 14. Mt. Prospect GC Mt. Prospect (c)* 15. Kankakee Elks Club Saint Annes (c) Indiana 1. French Lick Resort (Pete Dye) French Lick (m) 2. French Lick Resort (Ross) French Lick (c) 3. Chariot Run Laconia (m) 4. Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex (Kampen) West Lafayette (m) 5. Fort GC Indianapolis (m) 6. Brickyard Crossing Speedway (m) 7. Belterra Florence (m) 8. Harrison Hills Attica (m) 9. Otter Creek Columbus (c) 10. Warren GC at Notre Dame South Bend (m) Iowa 1. Harvester Ames (m) 2. Spirit Hollow Burlington (m) 3. Blue Top Ridge Riverside (m) 4. Bos Landen Pella (m) 5. Brooks GC Okoboji (c) Kansas 1. Firekeeper Mayetta (m) 2. Buffalo Dunes Garden City (m) 3. Colbert Hills Manhattan (m) 4. Sand Creek Station Newton (m) 5. Prairie Highlands Olathe (m) Kentucky 1. Lassing Pointe Union (m) 2. Wasioto Winds Pineville (m) 3. Griffin Gate Lexington (m)* 4. Heritage Hill Shepherdsville (m) 5. Kearney Hill Lexington (m) Louisiana 1. Black Bear Delhi (m) 2. TPC of Louisiana at Fairfield Avondale (m) 3. The Country Club at the Golden Nugget Lake Charles (m) 4. Carter Plantation Springfield (m) 5. English Turn New Orleans (m)* Maine 1. Sugarloaf Carrabassett Valley (m) 2. Belgrade Lakes GC Belgrade Lakes (m) 3. Sunday River Newry (m) 4. Kebo Valley Bar Harbor (c) 5. Ledges York (m) Maryland 1. Bulle Rock Havre de Grace (m) 2. Lodestone McHenry (m) 3. Links at Lighthouse Sound Ocean City (m) 4. Lake Presidential Upper Marlboro (m) 5. Whiskey Creek Ijamsville (m) 6. Musket Ridge Myersville (m) 7. Worthington Manor Frederick (m) 8. Hyatt Chesapeake Bay (River Marsh) Cambridge (m) 9. Queenstown Harbor (River) Queenstown (m) 10. Greystone White Hall (m) Massachusetts 1. Cape Cod National Brewster (m) 2. Miacomet Nantucket (m) 3. The Ranch Southwick (m) 4. Farm’s Neck Martha’s Vineyard (m) 5. Crumpin-Fox Bernardston (m) 6. Pinehills (Jack Nicklaus) Plymouth (m) 7. Red Tail Devens (m) 8. Pinehills (Rees Jones) Plymouth (m) 9. The International (Oaks) Bolton (m) 10. George Wright Municipal Boston (c) Michigan 1. Arcadia Bluffs Arcadia (No. 39 m) 2. Greywalls at Marquette Golf Club Marquette (No. 81 m) 3. Forest Dunes (Weiskopf Course) Roscommon (No. 96 m) 4. Forest Dunes (The Loop – Red & Black) Roscommon (m)* 5. Belvedere Charlevoix (c) 6. Eagle Eye GC at Hawk Hollow Bath (m) 7. Tullymore Stanwood (m) 8. University of Michigan GC Ann Arbor (c) 9. Lochen Heath Williamsburg (m)* 10. TimberStone Iron Mountain (m) 11. Black Lake Onaway (m) 12. Black Forest at Wilderness Valley Gaylord (m) 13. Sweetgrass Harris (m) 14. Lakewood Shores Resort (Gailes) Oscoda (m) 15. Pilgrim’s Run Grand Rapids (m) 16. Treetops (Signature) Gaylord (m) 17. Angels Crossing Vicksburg (m) 18. Hidden River Golf & Casting Club Brutus (m) 19. Bay Harbor (Links/Quarry) Bay Harbor (m) 20. Grand Traverse Resort (Bear) Traverse City (m) Minnesota 1. Giants Ridge Golf & Ski Resort (Quarry) Biwabik (m) 2. Wilderness at Fortune Bay Tower (m) 3. Deacon’s Lodge Brainerd (m) 4. The Classic at Madden’s Lake Brainerd (m) 5. Jewel GC Lake City (m) 6. Rush Creek Maple Grove (m) 7. Dacotah Ridge Morton (m) 8. Chaska Town Course Chaska (m) 9. Meadows at Mystic Lake Prior Lake (m) 10. StoneRidge Stillwater (m) Mississippi 1. Fallen Oak Saucier (No. 53 m) 2. The Preserve Vancleave (m) 3. Grand Bear Saucier (m) 4. Dancing Rabbit (Oaks) Philadelphia (m) 5. Dancing Rabbit (Azaleas) Philadelphia (m) 6. Windance Gulfport (m) 7. The Bridges GC at Hollywood Casino Bay St. Louis (m) 8. Timberton Hattiesburg (m) 9. Shell Landing Gautier (m) 10. The Oaks Pass Christian (m) Missouri 1. Branson Hills Branson (m) 2. Buffalo Ridge (Springs) Branson (m) 3. Swope Memorial Kansas City (c) 4. Old Kinderhook Camdenton (m) 5. Shoal Creek Kansas City (m) Montana 1. The Wilderness Club of Montana Eureka (m) 2. The Ranch Club Missoula (m) 3. Buffalo Hills Kalispell (m) 4. Canyon River Missoula (m) 5. Whitefish Lake (South) Whitefish (m) Nebraska 1. Wild Horse Gothenburg (No. 89 m) 2. Prairie Club (Dunes) Valentine (m) 3. Tatanka Golf Course Niobrara (m)* 4. Prairie Club (Pines) Valentine (m) 5. Bayside Lake McConaughy (m) Nevada 1. Shadow Creek North Las Vegas (No. 9 m) 2. Cascata Boulder City (m) 3. Wynn Golf Club Las Vegas (m) 4. Wolf Creek Mesquite (m) 5. Coyote Springs (Chase) Coyote Springs (m) 6. Reflection Bay at Lake Las Vegas Resort Henderson (m) 7. Edgewood Tahoe GC Tahoe (m) 8. Conestoga Mesquite (m) 9. Paiute (The Wolf) Las Vegas (m) 10. Incline Village (Championship) Incline Village (m) New Hampshire 1. Omni Mount Washington Bretton Woods (c) 2. Portsmouth CC Greenland (c) 3. Hanover CC Hanover (c)* 4. CC of New Hampshire Sutton (c) 5. Atkinson Resort & Country Club Atkinson (m) New Jersey 1. Ballyowen GC at Crystal Springs Resort Hamburg (m) 2. Atlantic City CC Northfield (c) 3. Neshanic Valley Neshanic Station (m) 4. Twisted Dune Egg Harbor Township (m) 5. Shore Gate Ocean View (m) 6. Ballamor Egg Harbor Township (m) 7. Architects GC Lopatcong 8. Heron Glen Ringoes (m)* 9. Knoll (West) Boonton c) 10. Seaview CC (Bay) Absecon (c) 11. Wild Turkey GC at Crystal Springs Resort Hardyston (m) 12. Sand Barrens GC Swainton (m) 13. Hominy Hill Colts Neck (m) 14. Galloping Run Kenilworth (m) 15. Scotland Run Monroe Township (m) New Mexico 1. Paa-Ko Ridge Sandia Park (m) 2. Piñon Hills Farmington (m) 3. Twin Warriors Santa Ana Pueblo (m) 4. Taos CC Taos (m) 5. Sandia GC Albuquerque (m) 6. University of New Mexico (South) Albuquerque (m) 7. Black Mesa Espanola (m) 8. Inn of the Mountain Gods Mescalero (m) 9. Rockwind Community Links Hobbs (m) 10. Pueblo de Cochiti GC Cochiti (m) New York 1. Bethpage State Park (Black) Farmingdale (No. 24 c) 2. Trump Golf Links Ferry Point New York (m) 3. Leatherstocking Cooperstown (c) 4. Turning Stone Resort (Atunyote) Verona (m) 5. Sagamore GC Bolton Landing (c) 6. Pound Ridge GC Pound Ridge (m) 7. Bethpage State Park (Red) Farmingdale (c) 8. Grossingers GC Liberty (m) 9. Turning Stone Resort (Kaluhyat) Verona (m) 10. Ravenwood Victor (m) 11. Timber Banks Golf Course Baldwinsville (m)* 12. Tallgrass CC Shoreham (m) 13. Saratoga National Saratoga (m) 14. Turning Stone Resort (Shenandoah) Verona (m) 15. Montauk Downs State Park Montauk Point (c) North Carolina 1. Pinehurst No. 2 Pinehurst (No. 14 c) 2. Mid Pines Southern Pines (c) 3. Dormie Club Pinehurst (m) 4. Pine Needles Southern Pines (m) 5. Linville GC Linville (c) 6. Tobacco Road Sanford (m) 7. Pinehurst No. 8 Pinehurst (m) 8. Bald Head Island Club Bald Head Island (m) 9. Pinehurst No. 4 Pinehurst (m) 10. The Omni Grove Park Inn Asheville (c) 11. Ocean Ridge (Leopard’s Chase) Sunset Beach (m) 12. Mount Mitchell GC Burnsville (m) 13. Duke University GC Durham (c) 14. Southern Pines GC Southern Pines (c) 15. Cape Fear National Wilmington (c) North Dakota 1. Links of North Dakota at Red Mike Resort Williston (m) 2. Hawktree Bismarck (m) 3. Bully Pulpit Medora (m) 4. Riverwood GC Bismarck (m) 5. Oxbow CC Fargo (m) Ohio 1. Fowler’s Mill (Lake & River) Chesterland (m) 2. The Virtues Golf Course Nashport (m) 3. Manikiki Willoughby Hills (c) 4. Sleepy Hollow GC Brecksville 5. Quarry GC Canton (m) 6. Boulder Creek Streetsboro (m) 7. Stonelick Hills Batavia (m) 8. Little Mountain Concord (m) 9. Eaglesticks Zanesville (m) 10. Cooks Creek South Bloomfield (m) Oklahoma 1. Karsten Creek Stillwater (No. 76 m) 2. Jimmie Austin GC at the University of Oklahoma Norman (c) 3. Chickasaw Pointe Kingston (m) 4. Winstar Thackerville (m) 5. Cherokee Hills Tulsa (c) Oregon 1. Pacific Dunes Bandon (No. 2 m) 2. Old Macdonald Bandon (No. 5 m) 3. Bandon Dunes Bandon (No. 8 m) 4. Bandon Trails Bandon (No. 17 m) 5. Pronghorn (Nicklaus) Bend (m) 6. Tetherow Bend (m) 7. Pumpkin Ridge (Ghost Creek) Cornelius (m) 8. Aspen Lakes Sisters (m) 9. Crosswater Sunriver (m) 10. Reserve Vineyards and GC (South) Aloha (m) Pennsylvania 1. Nemacolin Woodlands (Mystic Rock) Farmington (m) 2. Omni Bedford Springs (Old Course) Bedford (c) 3. Olde Stonewall Ellwood City (m) 4. Golf Course at Glen Mills Glen Mills (m) 5. Hershey CC (West) Hershey (c) 6. Toftrees Resort State College (m) 7. Inniscrone Avondale (m) 8. Wyncote Oxford (m) 9. Berkleigh Kutztown (m) 10. Jeffersonville GC Jeffersonville (c) Rhode Island 1. Newport National Newport (m) 2. Triggs Memorial Providence (c) 3. Meadow Brook Richmond (m) 4. North Kingstown GC at Quonset Point North Kingstown (c) 5. Montaup CC Portsmouth (c) South Carolina 1. Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Kiawah Island (No. 14 m) 2. Harbour Town Golf Links Hilton Head Island (No. 52 m) 3. Dunes Golf & Beach Club Myrtle Beach (c) 4. May River Course at Palmetto Bluff Bluffton (m) 5. Caledonia Golf & Fish Club Pawleys Island (m) 6. True Blue Pawleys Island (m) 7. Atlantic Dunes Hilton Head (m)* 8. The Walker Course at Clemson Clemson (m) 9. Legends Golf Complex (Moorlands) Myrtle Beach (m) 10. Tidewater Plantation GC North Myrtle Beach (m) 11. Palmetto Dunes (Robert Trent Jones Course) Hilton Head Island (m) 12. TPC Myrtle Beach Murrells Inlet (m) 13. Myrtle Beach National (King’s North_ Myrtle Beach (m) 14. The Heritage Club Pawleys Island (m) 15. Barefoot Resort & Golf (Dye) North Myrtle Beach (m) South Dakota 1. Golf Club at Red Rock Rapid City (m) 2. Southern Hills Hot Springs (m) 3. Meadowbrook Rapid City (m) 4. Prairie Green Sioux Falls (m) 5. Hart Ranch Rapid City (m) Tennessee 1. Sweetens Cove South Pittsburgh (No. 59 m) 2. Stonehenge Fairfield Glade (m) 3. Course at Sewanee Sewanee (m)* 4. Mirimichi Millington (m) 5. Heatherhurst (The Brae) Fairfield Glade (m)* Texas 1. Pine Dunes Resort & GC Frankston (m) 2. The Rawls Course at Texas Tech University Lubbock (m) 3. Horseshoe Bay (Summit Rock) 4. Butterfield Trail El Paso (m) 5. Barton Creek (Fazio-Canyons) Austin (m) 6. TPC Las Colinas Irving (m) 7. Black Jack’s Crossing Lajitas (m) 8. Old American The Colony (m) 9. TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks) San Antonio 10. Wolfdancer Austin (m) 11. La Cantera Resort & Spa (Palmer) San Antonio (m) 12. TPC San Antonio (AT&T Canyons) San Antonio (m) 13. Crown Colony Lufkin (m) 14. Stevens Park Dallas (m) 15. Palmilla Beach GC Port Aransas (m)* 16. Cowboys GC Grapevine (m) 17. Brackenridge Park San Antonio (c) 18. Texas Star Euless (m) 19. Barton Creek – Fazio Foothills Austin (m) 20. Cottonwood Valley GC Irving (m) Utah 1. GC at Sand Hollow (Championship) St. George (m) 2. Thanksgiving Point Lehi (m) 3. Soldier Hollow (Gold) Midway (m) 4. TalonsCove Saratoga Springs (m) 5. Hideout Monticello (m) 6. Entrada at Snow Canyon St. George (m) 7. The Ledges of St. George St. George (m) 8. Green Spring Washington (m)* 9. Soldier Hollow (Silver) Midway (m) 10. Coral Canyon St. George (m) Vermont 1. Stowe Mountain Club Stowe (m) 2. Okemo Valley GC Ludlow (m) 3. Jay Peak Jay (m) 4. GC at Equinox Manchester (c) 5. Rutland CC Rutland (c) Virginia 1. Omni Homestead Resort (Cascades) Hot Springs (No. 76 c) 2. Highland Course at Primland Meadows of Dan (m) 3. Golden Horseshoe (Gold) Williamsburg (m) 4. Full Cry at Keswick Hall and GC Charlottesville (m) 5. Tradition GC at Royal New Kent Providence Forge (m) 6. Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech Blacksburg (m) 7. Kingsmill (River) Williamsburg (m) 8. Club at Viniterra New Kent (m) 9. Potomac Shores GC Potomac Shores (m) 10. Laurel Hill Lorton (m) Washington 1. Chambers Bay University Place (No. 41 m) 2. Gamble Sands Brewster (No.45 m) 3. Wine Valley Walla Walla (m) 4. Salish Cliffs Shelton (m) 5. Loomis Trail Blaine (m) 6. White Horse Kingston (m) 7. Gold Mountain (Olympic) Bremerton (m) 8. Palouse Ridge Pullman (m) 9. Semiahmoo Blaine (m) 10. Trophy Lake Golf & Casting Port Orchard (m) West Virginia 1. The Greenbrier (Old White TPC) White Sulphur Springs (c) 2. Stonewall Resort Roanoke (m) 3. Raven GC at Snowshoe Mountain Snowshoe (m) 4. The Resort at Glade Spring (Stonehaven) Beckley (m) 5. The Greenbrier (Greenbrier) White Sulphur Springs (c) Wisconsin 1. Whistling Straits (Straits) Mosel (No. 6 m) 2. Lawsonia (Links) Green Lake (No. 60 c) 3. Sand Valley Nekoosa (No. 61 m)* 4. Blackwolf Run (River) Kohler (No. 87 m) 5. Erin Hills Hartford (m) 6. SentryWorld Stevens Point (m) 7. Whistling Straits (Irish) Mosel (m) 8. University Ridge Verona (m) 9. Troy Burne Hudson (m) 10. The Bull at Pinehurst Farms Sheboygan Falls (m) Wyoming 1. Teton Pines Jackson (m) 2. Three Crowns Casper (m) 3. Jackson Hole Golf & Tennis Club Jackson Hole (m) 4. Bell Nob Gillette (m) 5. Olive Glenn Cody (m)* * – New to list