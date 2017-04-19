Ten players to watch at 2017 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. – The 2017 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley begins Thursday as 54 of the best junior golfers in the world converge on Sage Valley Golf Club for 54 holes of competition.

A winner will be awarded the gold jacket following Saturday’s final round. Who will that champion be? Golfweek‘s junior golf expert Brentley Romine gives his list of 10 players to watch this week at Sage Valley:

John Axelsen: The Florida commit from Denmark was solo third last year at Sage Valley and is ranked 36th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. This will be his third Junior Invitational appearance.

Austin Eckroat: The defending champion isn’t a fluke. He proved himself last year with a pair of top 10s in AJGA invitationals and a Round-of-16 appearance at the 2016 U.S. Junior Amateur. The Oklahoma State signee recently tied for 13th at the AJGA CB&I/Simplify Boys Championship.

Noah Goodwin: The No. 1-ranked junior in every major junior rankings is also ranked 12th in the WAGR. He won the AJGA CB&I/Simplify Boys Championship in February and tied for fifth last year at Sage Valley.

Cole Hammer: The Texas commit has played well since fall elbow surgery. He was third at the Jones Cup and recently T-2 at the Azalea Amateur. He finished solo 12th last year at Sage Valley.

Min Woo Lee: The young Aussie, last year’s U.S. Junior Amateur champion, shot 71-67 to close last year’s Junior Invitational. He finished second, a shot back of Eckroat. Expect more of the same from this rising star, ranked 52nd in the WAGR.

Joaquin Niemann: The Chilean is ranked second in the WAGR and he tied for 24th last year at Sage Valley after finishing T-10 in 2015. He’s signed to play at South Florida this fall and is coming off a win last weekend at the AJGA TaylorMade-Adidas Junior at Innisbrook.

Kristoffer Reitan: The Texas signee from Norway is ranked 38th in the WAGR and tied for 24th last year at Sage Valley. This will be his third start here.

Max Schmitt: The German is ranked 31st in the WAGR and won a pro event, the PGA of Germany’s Open Royal Golf Anfa Mohammedia, last month.

Davis Shore: The Alabama signee has a nice track record at Sage Valley, finishing fourth last year after placing second in 2015. He also tied for eighth at the Jones Cup, which is a big reason he’s ranked 30th in the WAGR.

Matthew Wolff: The Oklahoma State signee is coming off a T-9 finish at the Azalea Amateur. He was T-13 last year at Sage Valley.