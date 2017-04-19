Old Dominion women win Conference USA for 1st conference title in school history

Here is a recap of the 2017 Conference USA Women’s Championship at Verandah Club in Fort Myers, Fla.:

FULL RESULTS: Team | Individual

TEAM CHAMPION: For the first time in school history, Old Dominion is a conference champion in women’s golf. The Monarchs shot 1-over 289, the best final round by five shots, to notch the come-from-behind win. Old Dominion was four behind Middle Tennessee State entering Wednesday, but Middle Tennessee shot 12 over to finish at 20 over for the championship, eight behind Old Dominion’s 12-over total. Maggie Simmermacher tied for second at 1 under, Katerina Vlasinova shared fourth at 3 over and Charlotte De Corte tied for seventh at 4 over for the Monarchs, who are coach by first-year head coach Mallory Hetzel.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Middle Tennessee State’s Jenna Buris shot 67-70-72 to win medalist honors by six shots at 7 under.

CHIP SHOTS: At No. 66, Old Dominion was outside the current magic number of 56, but gets in automatically now after winning the C-USA title. Middle Tennessee State, at No. 101, went from 36-hole leader to now having its season end, along with the rest of the teams from C-USA, including No. 74 Texas-San Antonio, No. 76 Florida International and No. 78 Southern Miss.