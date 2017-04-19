Jimmy Walker diagnosed with Lyme disease

Jimmy Walker has been diagnosed with Lyme disease.

The revelation came Wednesday as Walker, the wire-to-wire 2016 PGA Championship winner, prepared to play in the Valero Texas Open this week. He learned of the disease a day prior to his first round at the The Masters. He still posted a T18 finish at Augusta.

Walker told reporters he has been fatigued since this past Thanksgiving but was not sure how long he has had the affliction. He has played 12 PGA Tour events this season.

“I think that was more of what was going on as opposed to the mono, and a lot of doctors think that wasn’t really anything that was going on. Been very tired and fatigued and no strength and it comes and goes in waves and just hasn’t been real fun,” Walker said, via CBS’ Kyle Porter.

“I think I’ve had it for, you know, a little while now. I haven’t felt really good since Thanksgiving. I’m holding strong to that. How long I’ve had it, I don’t know. I know I haven’t felt great since about then. So, been talking to some doctors, trying to figure out the course of action to take and get on some meds to get it going in the right direction.”

Walker doesn’t want to take any rest, although he could certainly use it.

“I didn’t know anything was wrong. I finally got to a point something is wrong, I don’t feel good and I need to get something figured out. Basically feels like you got the flu. No strength. Just got nothing. And it comes and goes in waves. You never know when it’s going to pop up.

“Augusta week I felt like I had a pretty good week. I felt nice and solid all week. Anti-inflammatories like Advil, kind of kick some of the symptoms a little bit. I had a really rough week at Honda. But it just comes and goes. I can’t figure any rhyme or reason out. I’m ready to get over it. I know that.”

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection transmitted through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks. Symptoms include headaches, fatigue, fever and the disease can affect both the nervous system and joints if not treated.

Nearly as troubling as Walker’s diagnosis was the fact that his wife, Erin, was pushed to call out clowns on Twitter made light of her husband’s illness.

As my husband said in his @valerotxopen presser he is battling newly diagnosed Lymes. Proud of him for battling so hard during this. — Erin Walker (@tourwifetravels) April 19, 2017

JW is dealing with a serious illness and people are more concerned with their fantasy lineup. File that under #wtf — Erin Walker (@tourwifetravels) April 19, 2017