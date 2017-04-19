Tee times, pairings: 2017 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, Round 1

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. – Here are the tee times and pairings for Thursday’s opening round of the 2017 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley Golf Club:
(Note: all times Eastern.)
8:30 a.m. John Pak (Scotch Plains, N.J.), Adrien Pendaries (France), Matthew Wolff (Agoura Hills, Calif.)
8:40 a.m. Matias Honkala (Finland), Eddy Lai (San Jose, Calif.), Kyle Vance (Audubon, Pa.)
8:50 a.m. Brandon Mancheno (Jacksonville, Fla.), Davis Shore (Knoxville, Tenn.), Khavish Varadan (Malaysia)
9 a.m. Fred Lee (Australia), Max Schmitt (Germany), Trey Winstead (Baton Rouge, La.)
9:10 a.m. Alejandro Aguilera (Spain), Garrett Barber (Stuart, Fla.), Reese Ramsey (Austin, Texas)
9:20 a.m. Kaiwen Liu (China, Joaquin Niemann (Chile), Mason Nome (Houston, Texas)
9:40 a.m. Jacob Bergeron (Slidell, La.), Wilson Furr (Jackson, Miss.), Garrick Higgo (South Africa)
9:50 a.m. Ricky Castillo (Yorba Linda, Calif.), Cole Hammer (Houston, Texas), Min Woo Lee (Australia)
10 a.m. Austin Eckroat (Edmond, Okla.), John Axelsen (Denmark), Karl Vilips (Australia)
10:10 a.m. Nicholas Lyerly (Salisbury, N.C.), Jeewon Park (South Korea), Rayhan Thomas (India)
10:20 a.m. Eugene Hong (Orlando, Fla.), Justin Kim (Rome, Ga.), Marcus Svensson (Sweden)
10:30 a.m. Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen (Denmark), Cameron John (Australia), Travis Vick (Houston, Texas)
10:50 a.m. Noah Goodwin (Corinth, Texas), Kaito Onishi (Japan), Patrick Welch (Providence, R.I.)
11 a.m. Ryan Gerard (Raleigh, N.C.), Thomas Mulligan (Ireland), Trent Phillips (Inman, S.C.)
11:10 a.m. Paul Chaplet (Costa Rica), Brandon Gillis (Nashua, N.H.), Sean Maruyama (Japan)
11:20 a.m. Noah Norton (Chico, Calif.), Kristoffer Reitan (Norway), Jack Trent (Australia)
11:30 a.m. Edgar Catherine (France), Walker Lee (Houston, Texas), Aden Ye (China)
11:40 a.m. Falko Hanisch (Germany), Won Jun Lee (South Korea), Michael Sanders (Davidson, N.C.)
