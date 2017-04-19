Troy wins Sun Belt women's title for 3rd time in 4 years

Here is the recap of the 2017 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Championship at The Shoals Golf Club in Muscle Shoals, Ala., which concluded Wednesday:

FULL RESULTS: Team | Indvidual

TEAM CHAMPION: Troy won its third Sun Belt title in four years with a five-shot victory over Georgia State. The Trojans entered Wednesday with a two-shot lead before shooting 3-over 291 in the final round to finish at 14 over. Three Troy golfers finished in the top 12, including senior Fatima Cano, who closed in 2-over 74 but still finished runner-up at 2 under. Senior Becca Horner tied for 12th, but posted a huge final-round 68. Cano and Horner were on Troy teams that also won conference titles in 2014 and ’15.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Sasikarn Somboonsup of Texas State shot 3-under 69 to cap a 6-under-210 performance, which is the lowest 54-hole score by a Bobcat this season and is tied for the third-best in program history. She is the fourth conference medalist in school history.

QUOTABLE: “We got off to a great start today and it turned out that we needed every single one of those birdies that we made early as it got really tight those last few holes. I’m super excited and really proud of the way we played today. We call (Horner) ‘Big Round Becks’ because it seems like every time we come into a pressure situation and need a big round she’s come through. To know that she ended her senior year with a 68 on the biggest stage, I’m really proud of her.” – Troy head coach Bart Barnes

CHIP SHOTS: Coastal Carolina, the highest-ranked team in the conference at No. 77 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, finished ninth at 55 over, 41 shots back. Male Krolboll Hansen did finish fourth for the Chanticleers at even par individually. … No. 87 Texas State tied for third with Appalachian State at 22 over.