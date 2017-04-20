Aaron Rodgers feuding with "Happy Gilmore" villain on Twitter

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said this week that he’s taking a break from golf to focus on getting in shape for the upcoming season.

That news inspired the following tweet from @ShooterMcGavin_:

.@AaronRodgers12 Rodgers, you know playing golf is a great way to stay in shape? I remember I once ran 3 miles during a round of golf in '96 pic.twitter.com/dT7BB5gs4i — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

Shooter McGavin, as you all should know, was the fictional rival of Happy Gilmore in Adam Sandler’s 1996 golf comedy of the same name. Whoever runs the account had done a decent job of channeling the pompous, dishonest McGavin, 140 characters at a time, often tweeting during sporting events or at other athletes.

Rodgers, for some reason, responded and proceeded to lay out some very good points while defending one fictional movie character and attacking another.

How much of a workout could it have been if you got caught by that guy?#alternativefacts #futurechamp #NationalParksWeek https://t.co/HHyNtiULMI — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

Larson being slow is fake news. The guy should have been in the NFL chasing quarterbacks and not on golf courses chasing innocent golfers https://t.co/aCnuEBQicu — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

Innocent? You had Gilmore run over in the final round and still couldn't beat him. Also you took out Gilmore's coach Chubbs. #whistleblower https://t.co/Boe4oSxS1H — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

This is a very good point. A henchman known to be on McGavin’s payroll hit Gilmore with a Volkswagen in the middle of the fairway during the Tour Championship. McGavin is far from innocent.

We’re not going to explain all the references here, but Rodgers’ appreciation for the second-best golf comedy of all time really comes out with some subtle details and hashtags.

To insinuate I had anything to do with that minor incident is a joke. Though, I do applaud that fan for confronting Happy in a civil manner. https://t.co/Ec7HSLqHTq — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

Minor incident? The two bikers in the woods was a minor incident that you used as an excuse for poor play. #CityOfPortlandHatesYou#Comedy https://t.co/AM5qJsrdn8 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

That clip is obliviously doctored. #fakenews

U passed up a free meal from an attempted murderer hired by you. U are what u eat for breakfast https://t.co/QDz8CU5x5T — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

The only thing doctored was that meeting. He wanted to meet Gilmore and I told him where they could meet. I had no idea he'd run him over. https://t.co/WOQdl2akNA — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

Do we have a problem? I've got Larson on call, he wants 2 just have a "meeting" with u. Btw Chubbs is dating Grandma in Heaven. U lose again https://t.co/NY3ptmxPO7 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

Also, don't be saying blasphemous things like Grandma Gilmore is cheating on Shooter. She would never kiss another man after kissing Shooter https://t.co/0DBLXsZ2pN — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017