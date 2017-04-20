Aaron Rodgers feuding with "Happy Gilmore" villain on Twitter

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said this week that he’s taking a break from golf to focus on getting in shape for the upcoming season.
That news inspired the following tweet from @ShooterMcGavin_:
Shooter McGavin, as you all should know, was the fictional rival of Happy Gilmore in Adam Sandler’s 1996 golf comedy of the same name. Whoever runs the account had done a decent job of channeling the pompous, dishonest McGavin, 140 characters at a time, often tweeting during sporting events or at other athletes.
Rodgers, for some reason, responded and proceeded to lay out some very good points while defending one fictional movie character and attacking another.
This is a very good point. A henchman known to be on McGavin’s payroll hit Gilmore with a Volkswagen in the middle of the fairway during the Tour Championship. McGavin is far from innocent.
We’re not going to explain all the references here, but Rodgers’ appreciation for the second-best golf comedy of all time really comes out with some subtle details and hashtags.
