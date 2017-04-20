Branden Grace leads after opening round of Valero Texas Open

Branden Grace shot 6-under 66 early Thursday to open up a 1-shot lead after Round 1 of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.

Even through five holes thanks to a bogey at the par-4 5th hole, the South African responded by birdying six of the next nine holes and parring the final four to lead the field.

Patrick Reed, still working out of a slump which he attributed, in part, to equipment issues, birdied four straight holes and was tied for the lead early but bogeyed his final two holes.

Last year’s runner-up at this event, Reed sits T-17 at 3 under after an opening-round 69.

A log jam of players two shots back at T-3 following first-round 68s includes Steve Marino, Shawn Stefani, Brooks Koepka, Luke List, Graeme McDowell, Seung-Yul Noh, Bob Estes, Tom Hoge, Jonathan Randolph, Robby Shelton, Ken Duke, Brian Gay and Bryce Molder.

Jimmy Walker, who said this week he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease, is T-33 after a 2-under round of 70 and Matt Kuchar is 1 over and T-95 after an opening-round 73.