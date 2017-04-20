Live blog: Valero Texas Open, Round 1

By: Dan Kilbridge | April 20, 2017 11:11 am

The PGA Tour is in San Antonio, Texas for the Valero Texas Open.

We are tracking all of Thursday’s first-round action from TPC San Antonio. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.) RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.)

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 8:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.

Thursday-Friday 8:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

Valero Texas Open tracker

• • •