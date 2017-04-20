New Symetra Tour event will hit Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail

The streak continues. For the 20th consecutive year, a women’s professional golf event will be held on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. The Symetra Tour announced on April 20 that the new Guardian Championship will be held Sept. 21-24 at the Capitol Hill location in Prattville, Ala.

The 54-hole tournament will feature a field of 144 players and a $100,000 purse.

“This area has played such an important role in the tradition of women’s golf,” said Symetra Chief Business Officer, Mike Nichols. “Lexi Thompson and Ariya Jutanugarn both had their first LPGA wins here in Prattville and have gone on to become international golf sensations, ranking among the Top 5 in the Rolex Women’s Golf World Rankings.”

Related Symetra Tour Facebook Live broadcast was raw, groundbreaking

The LPGA first came to Prattville in 2007 with Navistar as title sponsor. The final event, won by Ariya Jutanugarn, was staged last May. Yokohama Tire pulled its sponsorship after fulfilling a three-year commitment.

The new Guardian Championship will be held two weeks before the Symetra Tour Championship, where 10 players lock up LPGA cards for the 2018 season. The addition of the Prattville event gives Symetra players six consecutive weeks of competition to end the season.