Rory McIlroy books Stevie Wonder to play wedding ceremony, reports say

Rory McIlroy is set to marry Erica Stoll this weekend in Ireland. It will not be a small, cozy affair.

Details of the wedding, reportedly set to be held at the five-star luxury hotel Ashford Castle, have slowly emerged. The guest list is star-studded, the bachelor party has already taken place in Miami Beach and now it’s time to party.

Needless to say, a random DJ or wedding band selected from the yellow pages simply won’t suffice for an espousal of this magnitude.

Coldplay and Ed Sheeran were among the rumored musical guests earlier this week. Now Belfast Live is reporting that McIlroy and Co. have booked the legendary Stevie Wonder.

The Irish Independent has already claimed this to be “one of the most lavish weddings ever staged,” and Wonder certainly fits the bill. They also report that McIlroy is dishing out six-figures to fly Wonder in for the wedding ceremony.

McIlroy and Stoll have been an official item since 2014, shortly after McIlroy broke off his engagement with pro tennis player Caroline Wozniacki.