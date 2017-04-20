Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Tee times, pairings: 2017 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, Round 2

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. – Here are the tee times and pairings for Friday’s second round of the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley:

(Note: all times are Eastern.)

8:30 a.m.: Edgar Catherine (France), Ryan Gerard (Raleigh, N.C.), Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen (Denmark)

8:40 a.m.: Marcus Svensson (Sweden), Garrick Higgo (South Africa), Matias Honkala (Finland)

8:50 a.m.: Justin Kim (Rome, Ga.), Nicholas Lyerly (Salisbury, N.C.), Kristoffer Reitan (Norway)

9 a.m.: Patrick Welch (Providence, R.I.), Walker Lee (Houston, Texas), Khavish Varadan (Malaysia)

9:10 a.m.: Falko Hanisch (Germany), Noah Norton (Chico, Calif.), Thomas Mulligan (Ireland)

9:20 a.m.: Rayhan Thomas (India), Jeewon Park (South Korea), Ricky Castillo (Yorba Linda, Calif.)

9:40 a.m.: Kaiwen Liu (China), Alejandro Aguilera (Spain), Fred Lee (Australia)

9:50 a.m.: Won Jun Lee (South Korea), Aden Ye (China), Mason Nome (Houston, Texas)

10 a.m.: Reese Ramsey (Austin, Texas), Max Schmitt (Germany), Brandon Mancheno (Jacksonville, Fla.)

10:10 a.m.: Kyle Vance (Audobon, Pa.), Eddy Lai (San Jose, Calif.), Michael Sanders (Davidson, N.C.)

10:20 a.m.: Paul Chaplet (Costa Rica), Travis Vick (Houston, Texas), John Axelsen (Denmark)

10:30 a.m.: Trey Winstead (Baton Rouge, La.), John Pak (Scotch Plains, N.J.), Sean Maruyama (Japan)

10:50 a.m.: Eugene Hong (Orlando, Fla.), Karl Vilips (Australia), Wilson Furr (Jackson, Miss.)

11 a.m.: Jack Trent (Australia), Trent Phillips (Inman, S.C.), Noah Goodwin (Corinth, Texas)

11:10 a.m.: Austin Eckroat (Edmond, Okla.), Min Woo Lee (Australia), Jacob Bergeron (Slidell, La.)

11:20 a.m.: Garrett Barber (Stuart, Fla.), Davis Shore (Knoxville, Tenn.), Matthew Wolff (Agoura Hills, Calif.)

11:30 a.m.: Brandon Gillis (Nashua, N.H.), Cole Hammer (Houston, Texas), Adrien Pendaries (France)

11:40 a.m.: Kaito Onishi (Japan), Cameron John (Australia), Joaquin Niemann (Chile)

