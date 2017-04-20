Tee times, pairings: 2017 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, Round 2

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. – Here are the tee times and pairings for Friday’s second round of the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley:
(Note: all times are Eastern.)
8:30 a.m.: Edgar Catherine (France), Ryan Gerard (Raleigh, N.C.), Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen (Denmark)
8:40 a.m.: Marcus Svensson (Sweden), Garrick Higgo (South Africa), Matias Honkala (Finland)
8:50 a.m.: Justin Kim (Rome, Ga.), Nicholas Lyerly (Salisbury, N.C.), Kristoffer Reitan (Norway)
9 a.m.: Patrick Welch (Providence, R.I.), Walker Lee (Houston, Texas), Khavish Varadan (Malaysia)
9:10 a.m.: Falko Hanisch (Germany), Noah Norton (Chico, Calif.), Thomas Mulligan (Ireland)
9:20 a.m.: Rayhan Thomas (India), Jeewon Park (South Korea), Ricky Castillo (Yorba Linda, Calif.)
9:40 a.m.: Kaiwen Liu (China), Alejandro Aguilera (Spain), Fred Lee (Australia)
9:50 a.m.: Won Jun Lee (South Korea), Aden Ye (China), Mason Nome (Houston, Texas)
10 a.m.: Reese Ramsey (Austin, Texas), Max Schmitt (Germany), Brandon Mancheno (Jacksonville, Fla.)
10:10 a.m.: Kyle Vance (Audobon, Pa.), Eddy Lai (San Jose, Calif.), Michael Sanders (Davidson, N.C.)
10:20 a.m.: Paul Chaplet (Costa Rica), Travis Vick (Houston, Texas), John Axelsen (Denmark)
10:30 a.m.: Trey Winstead (Baton Rouge, La.), John Pak (Scotch Plains, N.J.), Sean Maruyama (Japan)
10:50 a.m.: Eugene Hong (Orlando, Fla.), Karl Vilips (Australia), Wilson Furr (Jackson, Miss.)
11 a.m.: Jack Trent (Australia), Trent Phillips (Inman, S.C.), Noah Goodwin (Corinth, Texas)
11:10 a.m.: Austin Eckroat (Edmond, Okla.), Min Woo Lee (Australia), Jacob Bergeron (Slidell, La.)
11:20 a.m.: Garrett Barber (Stuart, Fla.), Davis Shore (Knoxville, Tenn.), Matthew Wolff (Agoura Hills, Calif.)
11:30 a.m.: Brandon Gillis (Nashua, N.H.), Cole Hammer (Houston, Texas), Adrien Pendaries (France)
11:40 a.m.: Kaito Onishi (Japan), Cameron John (Australia), Joaquin Niemann (Chile)
Comments