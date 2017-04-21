Bernd Wiesberger leads after Round 2 play is suspended at Shenzhen International

Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger holds a four-shot lead at the Shenzhen International in Shenzhen, China.

Wiesberger shot 7-under 65 Thursday before play was suspended due to rain and lightning. Wiesberger tallied seven birdies with no bogeys and is looking for his fourth career European Tour victory.

Bubba Watson held an early lead following a first-round 66, but finished just five holes Thursday before play was suspended. At 1-under through five holes in Round 2, Watson is now 7-under and five shots off the lead.

Watson has been struggling ever since a T-6 finish at the Hero World Challenge in December and missed his third cut of the season earlier this month at the Masters after missing just two all of last season. His last win came at the Northern Trust Open in February of 2016.

Watson is currently T-4 alongside Gergory Bourdy and Richie Ramsay. Bourdy is through four holes in Round 2.

Dylan Frittelli and Thorbjorn Olesen are T-2 and four off the lead at 8 under.